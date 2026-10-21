I never fully appreciated these 6 things about Ontario until I moved to small-town PEI
The convenience of a good Costco run...
I was so excited when I moved from Ontario to P.E.I. To be honest, I was pretty over Ontario at that point. After spending a month living in Charlottetown in August and having the best time, I was ready for a change. I couldn't wait to leave behind everything I thought was wrong with Ontario: the heavy traffic, the hustle culture and the boring skyline.
I moved to North Rustico at first, then settled in a town just north of Charlottetown. But before I knew it, I found myself missing some of the little comforts I'd taken for granted back in Ontario. As much as I loved my new life on the Island, there were certain things I never expected to miss, and some surprised me more than others.
I've since moved across the country, settling down in Vancouver, but I can't help but reminence on my time in the Maritimes — and all the unpexcted culture shocks that came along with it.
The energy of a big city
I used to think Toronto was missing something. Sure, there was the CN Tower and a sea of condos, but after a while, the skyline started to feel a little boring. I wanted something different, and when I moved to P.E.I., I thought I'd found it.
But after settling into life in Charlottetown, I realized that maybe Toronto wasn't the thing that was missing something. Maybe it was what I was missing.
There's something to be said about the energy of a big city. There's always something to do, somewhere to go, a new restaurant opening, a show to see or an event happening on the weekend. I had taken for granted how easy it was to find something fun to do whenever I felt like getting out of the house.
In Charlottetown, things move at a different pace. Shops and restaurants close earlier, the nightlife is quieter, and there aren't nearly as many events or new things to discover on any given weekend. Of course, that's part of the Island's charm, too. But sometimes, I missed having a city that felt like it was always buzzing with something new.
It turns out that even a skyline full of condos can look pretty good when you start missing everything happening beneath it.
The convenience of Costco runs and big-box stores
Once you no longer have the convenience of Costco, you realize just how much you miss it. The closest Costco to P.E.I. is in New Brunswick, so a Costco run becomes a whole-day outing rather than a quick two-hour trip you can squeeze into an afternoon.
I found the same thing when I lived in North Rustico. Whenever we needed to go to Charlottetown to pick up bigger items or stock up on essentials at Walmart or Loblaws, it turned into a whole thing. What used to be a quick trip to the store in Ontario suddenly required planning, a decent chunk of the afternoon and enough errands to justify the drive.
I never thought I'd miss the convenience of being able to run out for a few things without making an event out of it, but I really did. Sometimes, you really don't appreciate how convenient life is until a simple shopping trip becomes an expedition.
Having more healthcare options nearby
The healthcare system in Canada has its fair share of problems everywhere. But there's a significant shortage of certain medical professionals and procedures available on P.E.I.
Never mind that it can take years to find a family physician, but some specialties and procedures require people to travel off the Island, sometimes to New Brunswick or Nova Scotia. And even when care is available locally, wait times for certain specialists — like dermatologists — can be a year or longer.
I was still waiting for a family doctor myself when I left the Island, and my dad has had to travel off P.E.I. for several of his healthcare needs. It's one thing to hear about the challenges of accessing healthcare in a smaller province, but it's another to see how it affects you and your family firsthand.
Ontario's healthcare system has its own problems, of course, but I came to appreciate having more medical facilities and specialists within reach. It's something I never really thought about until I moved away.
The variety of cuisines
Sometimes, I just don't want to eat seafood. Sorry, I said it. I love it, but it's not always what I want on the menu, and many P.E.I. restaurants feature seafood heavily.
I typically eat mostly plant-based and gluten-free, which can make finding somewhere to eat a little more challenging. There are some really nice restaurants in Charlottetown, but when you're looking for specific dietary options, it can be hard.
I missed the variety of cuisines and choices available in Ontario, whether it was different types of sushi, Mexican food or just trying something completely new. Finding a fully vegan restaurant can be difficult, and so can finding places with plenty of gluten-free options. Finding somewhere that caters to both? Even more difficult.
Sometimes, you just want to have plenty of options when deciding where to eat, without having to research every menu beforehand or wonder whether there's going to be something you can actually order.
Multi-lane highways
I know I complained about the traffic in Ontario, but sometimes, having a multi-lane highway like the 401 just makes getting places easier. Yes, P.E.I. is stunning, and the drives are a lot prettier than staring at concrete and endless traffic, but there's something to be said for the efficiency of Ontario's roads and highways (which is saying a lot, I know).
On P.E.I., many roads are two lanes, and don't even get me started on the roundabouts. What might have been a straightforward drive on a major Ontario highway can feel a little more complicated when you're navigating smaller roads, slower-moving traffic and yet another roundabout.
I never thought I'd miss Ontario traffic infrastructure, but sometimes you just want to get from A to B without feeling like some drives take a little more effort than they should.
More direct flights
Look, I don't love Pearson Airport, but I do love me a direct flight. The airport in Charlottetown is quaint and cute, but flight options are more limited, and getting to certain destinations often means connecting through another city. Whether I'm flying to Vancouver or Toronto, having to factor in a layover can make the trip feel that much longer.
Sometimes, you just want to get home, and the last thing you want is to add another flight and a few extra hours to your journey. I might not miss the chaos of Pearson, but I definitely miss the convenience of being able to hop on a direct flight.
There are so many great things about living on P.E.I., just as there are about living in Ontario. I don't regret making the move, and there's plenty about Island life that I love. But sometimes, it's the little conveniences you take for granted that make you nostalgic for home. I may have been ready to leave Ontario when I did, but I've come to realize that you can love where you are and still miss where you came from.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.