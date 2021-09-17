Toronto's DineTOgether Kicks Off Today & You Can Get $20 2-Course Meals At These 6 Restos
It's only running for two weeks so book your resos ASAP!
Hope you're hungry foodies: Toronto just kicked off its brand new initiative to support the city's local restaurants, and it involves some not-so-pricy set menus.
Starting today, September 17, until October 3, over 270 restaurants are participating in the City's ShowLoveTO initiative, DineTOgether. Since there are so many options to choose from, we've narrowed down some $20 dinner choices for you to consider for your next night out in the 6ix.
Ambiyan on Yonge
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Indian
Address: 1560 Yonge St., Unit 114-115, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Midtown Indian restaurant offers up some incredible vegetarian options on their DineTOgether menu like chana masala as well as classics like butter chicken and lamb vindaloo.
Ryus Noodle Bar
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 786 Broadview Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ryus Noodle Bar's ramens will have you slurping them down in seconds. Now for the next two weeks and for just $20 total, you can throw in some gyozas as an appy.
Gaspar Cafe
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Portuguese
Address: 10 Sousa Mendes St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you can't get over a good sandwich then you might want to add Gaspar Cafe. They are also offering a smoked salmon croissant that sounds like an elevated version of the classic smoked salmon bagel. Plus, you can pick up some egg tarts after dinner's over!
Bar Bacan
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Argentinian, Latin American
Address: 369 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Their dessert is the iconic Latin American staple, flan, and topped with a healthy scoop of dulce de leche. Plus you get to choose whichever arepa you want to try off their menu with a side of yuca fries.
Hugs & Sarcasm
Price: 💸
Cuisine: British
Address: 859 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're a fan of classic British food like bangers and mash and sticky toffee pudding, then you might want to consider Hugs & Sarcasm. They also have vegan and vegetarian options available on the DineTOgether menu.
Carole's Cheesecake Cafe
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Comfort food
Address: 114 Cumberland St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get your fill on everything cheesy here from baked mac 'n' cheese to a nice slice of cheesecake for a dessert. You can pick whatever non-vegan cheesecake or cake you want, and there's a variety of different baked macs to indulge in from pulled pork to veggie.