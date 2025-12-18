Breeze through Toronto Pearson with these 5 holiday travel hacks
Live security wait times, pre-booked lounge access, free waiting areas and more.
The holidays are in full swing, bringing a festive energy to Toronto Pearson. The airport is bustling with activity, and with plenty of handy tools and tips available, your journey through the airport can be smooth and enjoyable from start to finish.
Whether it's streamlining security, juggling connecting flights or coordinating pickups and drop-offs, Toronto Pearson has built-in ways to make your journey seamless, and tapping into them can make a big difference on the day of your flight.
Since it's the holidays, they're also adding a festive touch. From live carolers and magicians to family-friendly lounges, something magical awaits you before it's time to board.
So if you're hoping to keep your travel day stress-free and maybe even a little merry, these tips are the ones to check out before flying out this season.
Plan ahead to breeze through security
Live security wait times can help you plan your travel better. Courtesy of Toronto Pearson
A little prep goes a long way at security. Separating liquids, having electronics within reach, and properly tagging your bags are small efforts that keep the line moving and prevent you from having to unpack everything on the spot.
It also helps to check Toronto Pearson's live security wait times before heading out–a quick peek at the current lineup can help you time your arrival.
Skip the line with digital tools
For those flying to the U.S., the Mobile Passport Control app is a convenient way to speed things up. You can submit your information digitally, giving you a smoother transition through the U.S. Customs process.
For those returning to Canada, Advance Declaration lets you submit your customs and immigration form up to 72 hours before you arrive. You also gain access to the Express Lane, making the border experience even quicker.
Eliminate parking and pickup pain
Parking fills up fast around the holidays, so pre-booking a spot is a great way to reduce stress. Toronto Pearson's online parking tool lets you lock in a spot without circling the lot.You can also coordinate pickups more easily with the airport's free cell phone waiting areas that let drivers park for up to 45 minutes at no cost.
Pre-book lounge access
Book your lounge access for a breezy pre-flight experience. Courtesy of Toronto Pearson
If you're looking for a calm moment before boarding, pre-booking lounge access is the way to go. Booking ahead lets you skip the guesswork — you'll know exactly where you're headed and what to expect before you arrive.
Plus, confirming a spot means you'll be able to spend more time grabbing a snack, charging your phone or taking a general breather before your flight.
Enjoy the holiday passenger experience
Toronto Pearson wants to bring the spirit of the holidays to all travellers with a range of festive activations during the season.
You'll find live music, roaming carolers, a magician and kid-friendly spaces like the family lounge in Terminal 1 Domestic. Santa Claus will also be making a few stops, adding just a little extra festivity to the mix.
With a bit of planning and the help of a few time-saving tools, moving through Toronto Pearson during the holidays can be smooth and enjoyable.
Whether you’re taking advantage of the airport's seasonal perks or simply looking to make your journey a little easier, these tips can help your travel day feel effortless—so you can focus on the joy of reaching your destination.