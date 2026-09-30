Veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell intent on returning to Ticats next season
Bo Levi Mitchell expects to return to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats next season.
Mitchell, 36, has been out since suffering a serious ankle injury July 5 in a game versus the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Mitchell was carted off the field during the Ticats' 14-13 home loss and underwent surgery shortly afterwards.
But the native of Katy, Texas, told ticats.ca he plans to return to Hamilton next season.
"I’m looking forward to (returning next year),” said Mitchell. "My family’s excited about it, I’m excited about it.
"I knew, the moment I went down. My wife was in the ambulance, we were holding hands and just talking and we said, ‘We’re not going out like this,’ so we’re excited. I’m sure there will be some cool, fun announcements happening soon."
And that's good news for a Ticats squad that's struggled mightily since Mitchell's injury.
Hamilton (4-11) started the season by winning two of its first three games with Mitchell under centre. Jake Dolegala, Canadian Tre Ford and Harrison Frost have all had opportunities to start following Mitchell's injury.
Mitchell started the '26 season completing 78.2 per cent of his passes for 1,107 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception over four games.
Hamilton takes a five-game losing streak into its contest Friday night in Ottawa versus the Redblacks (0-14).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.