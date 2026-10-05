Trial to start today where former UBC professor alleges defamation

Trial to start where UBC prof alleges defamation
Trial to start where UBC prof alleges defamation
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

A trial is expected to start today in B.C. Supreme Court where author and former professor Steven Galloway says he was defamed by false accusations of sexual assault. 

Galloway was a tenured professor and the chair of the creative writing program at the University of British Columbia when rumours swirled and spread online that he had assaulted one of his students. 

He was never charged, but was fired, though a report that was later produced for the university by former judge Mary Ellen Boyd concluded the accusations against Galloway were unsubstantiated. 

The defendants in the defamation suit, including his accuser known only as A.B., and those who repeated the allegations online, took the defamation case to the Supreme Court of Canada, claiming their accusations were protected speech. 

The High Court refused to hear the case, after a lower court said that if the defendants' arguments held, "there would be no legal consequences of any kind" to publicly calling someone a rapist. 

Chelsea Rooney, one of the defendants in the case, issued a lengthy apology to Galloway over the weekend, saying she was genuinely sorry for the part she played in causing harm to him. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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