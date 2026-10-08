Author Galloway says his defenders lost jobs, friends after letter opposed suspension
Author and former University of British Columbia professor Steven Galloway says people who signed a letter criticizing the university’s handling of a misconduct case against him were subjected to “extremely hurtful” comments, and suffered socially and professionally.
Galloway is being questioned by his own lawyer at the B.C. Supreme Court trial where he alleges he was defamed by a former student and others over unproven sexual assault allegations that led to his firing from the university.
The letter, known as “UBC Accountable,” was published in November 2016 with signatories from the literary community, including Margaret Atwood, but Galloway says many removed their names after a wave of vitriolic criticism online.
Galloway says people lost jobs and friendships were ruined, and one signatory called him in tears, saying her daughter was never going to speak to her again.
He says a number of friends, even those who believe in his innocence, won’t talk to him anymore because being associated with him would be “career suicide.”
The lawyer for the woman who accused Galloway, the award-winning author of novels including "The Cellist of Sarajevo", said Wednesday that his client's defence no longer includes an assertion that Galloway sexually assaulted her.
Galloway's career was ended by the claims of sexual assault and his subsequent suspension at the university. He now sells yachts for a living.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.
By Darryl Greer | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.