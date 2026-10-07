Suspect in 2024 fire attack found dead in Surrey, B.C., ending investigation in case

Fire attack suspect found dead in Surrey, B.C.
Fire attack suspect found dead in Surrey, B.C.
A Surrey Police patch is worn by an officer at RCMP "E" Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

Police in Surrey, B.C., say an attempted murder charge linked to a 2024 case where a man was doused in accelerant and lit on fire has been dropped after the lone suspect in the case was found dead.

Surrey police say they were called to a forested area in the Fleetwood neighbourhood in August after human remains were discovered there, and investigators have since confirmed the remains belong to 33-year-old Kalid Yimer.

Investigators say criminality is not believed to be involved in Yimer's death. 

Yimer was the lone suspect in the attack on Aug. 2, 2024, when a man was doused and then lit on fire in the 10200 block of City Parkway. 

The victim was seriously injured in the attack, and police recovered the stolen vehicle used by the suspect in the attack a day later.

Police say that with Yimer's death, the attempted murder investigation is now concluded, and the family of the victim has been informed.

“While we may never learn the true motive of this horrible attack, we hope the victim and community can rest assured that police have found the person who was responsible,” says Staff Sgt. Tara Nicholls in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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