We Spoke To 4 Female Canadian Athletes About How The Olympics Are Changing For The Better
They're all representing Team Canada at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
There’s a palpable excitement across the nation as Canadians watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. When it comes to such a high-stakes event, rooting for your home team is a uniquely electrifying experience.
There comes a feeling of pride and unity when Canadians band together to cheer on the Team Canada athletes.
After all, the games represent so much more than just victory — the Olympic spirit is all about overcoming obstacles.
Each year, as conversations about diversity and gender equality take centre stage, that spirit comes into better focus. When watching the Olympics, Canadian women can see themselves reflected on screen — and that’s really powerful.
Narcity spoke with four of these athletes to get the scoop on how the Olympics are changing and what it means to be a woman in sport.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
Vanessa James, Figure Skating
This year, there's an increase in women's and mixed-gender events, reaching a record female representation of about 45% for the Winter Games.
This heightened female presence can empower kids and teens of marginalized genders to continue breaking barriers, just like it did for Vanessa James.
When she was young, Vanessa was captivated as she watched Tara Lipinski and Michelle Kwan compete at the 1998 Olympic Games. After seeing those two women on screen, Vanessa knew that she wanted to become an Olympic figure skater.
And she did just that. Vanessa started skating at 11 years old and competed in her first Olympic Games at 23. The Ontario-born skater now has three Olympic Games under her belt (Beijing will be her fourth).
“Tokyo 2020 was the first gender-equal Games in history with almost 50% of female athlete participation. Beijing will have just over 45%,” Vanessa told Narcity.
“It’s extremely important that we continue to break down barriers, continue to ensure that all sports are accessible and welcoming for all women and future generations.”
She wants to inspire Canadian youth to follow their dreams: "I hope that young girls all over the world see themselves in at least one female Olympian this month and feel inspired, capable and worthy of doing the same or better."
Brooke D’Hondt, Snowboarding
Like Vanessa, Brooke D'Hondt has been witness to the evolution of gender equality in her sport.
The snowboard halfpipe superstar — and the youngest Canadian athlete to compete at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics — is looking forward to even more progress in the future.
"Gender equality in [snowboarding] has come a long way, but you still see more guys riding on the hill," Broke told Narcity, adding that none of the female athletes who she started riding with continued with the sport.
Brooke, who first begged her parents to let her try snowboarding at age 5, hopes her presence will inspire other young girls to go after their dreams.
"There is a great community in snowboarding, and if we can build a strong female community, we can break down barriers together," she told Narcity.
Brooke identified her reliable support system as a huge factor in her success, and it reminds her to keep going.
"A perfect example of the support that we are seeing is from the partnership we have with Cadillac Fairview," she said.
Brooke identified her reliable support system as a huge factor in her success, and it reminds her to keep going.
Marielle Thompson, Ski Cross
Marielle Thompson, a 2014 Olympic Champion and 2019 World Champion in ski cross, is also proud to represent Team Canada this year.
"It’s giving me the push and optimism that is needed to compete in the Olympics," she told Narcity.
Marielle's Whistler roots fueled her love for ski cross. Back in 2010, she attended the Winter Olympics in her hometown as a spectator.
Marielle noted that being in that atmosphere — and seeing the athletes she admired in real life — made her Olympian dreams feel like a "more attainable goal."
When it comes to equality in sport, she says ski cross is "fortunate to have equal prize money for both men and women."
"I try to be a good role model for young women in sport by doing my best and showing how strong girls can be," Marielle added.
"Our Canadian women are some of the strongest in the world in sport, and I’m proud to be a part of the team."
Courtney Sarault, Short-Track Speed Skating
Courtney Sarault, Team Canada's newest short-track speed skater, embodies the Olympian quality of dedication.
After going through Olympic trials in previous years, the New Brunswick native will be participating in her first Winter Games in Beijing.
"Being a woman in sport might be a little bit harder to get the recognition we deserve," Courtney told Narcity.
"But it doesn’t make us any less. We all work super hard for our dreams and put in the same hours."
Courtney is excited to show the world what women can do.
She added that the partnership brings a "great sense of community," not just to the seven partnered athletes, but to all women participating in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
