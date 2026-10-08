Hackers access decade worth of personal data at Canadian Mennonite University
Canadian Mennonite University says it was hit by a cyberattack that accessed the personal details of employees, as well as past and current students.
The Winnipeg-based university says the compromised data includes social insurance numbers, addresses, earnings, birth dates and more.
It says the cyberattackers were able to access sensitive employee information going back to 2015, and of students going back to 2019.
The university made a public announcement about the breach Friday, two weeks after it says was discovered.
Canadian Mennonite University says it has 775 students on its campus for this academic year, and has 40 faculty and 50 part-time instructors.
The university says it has provided a complementary two-year credit monitoring service, encouraging staff and students to enrol.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.
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