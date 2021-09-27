Trending Tags

You Can Get Free Pizza In Toronto This Week & Here's What You Need To Know

PizzaForno is handing out free slices of artisanal pizza.

You Can Get Free Pizza In Toronto Tomorrow & Here's What You Need To Know
@mae.eats_ | Instagram, @wegothungry | Instagram

On a night out in the 6ix, nothing hits like some pizza. But sometimes a sit-down meal (and the long lineups that go with it) just aren't the vibe. Well, it turns out there's a more convenient way to order your next pizza.

A quick, easy and contact-free solution to your cravings, PizzaForno's automated pizzerias around Ontario (including their HQ on King Street East) are open 24/7, so you can get a delicious pizza in under three minutes literally anytime. And this week, you can try a slice for free!

PizzaForno is giving out free slices on Wednesday, September 29. If you're in Toronto, you can stop by anytime between 4 and 7 p.m. at PizzaForno's headquarters (225 King Street East) to grab a slice and a drink.

You'll get to enjoy some live music from local musician Carrie Chesnutt and see PizzaForno's automated pizzerias in action. This is your chance to try their pizza — free and fresh from the oven — for yourself.

Courtesy of PizzaForno

Current public health rules and regulations apply at the event, so make sure you come wearing a mask and maintain a distance from others while eating to keep you and your neighbours safe.

Swing by the event or grab a slice from one of the automated pizzerias. There are eight mouth-watering pizzas to choose from (including pepperoni, deluxe and Hawaiian), so you really can't go wrong.

The machines are constantly being cleaned and maintained and their inventory is regularly updated, so you'll get a tasty, quality pizza every time. Bonus: if you're not ready to eat right away, PizzaForno also has a cold option. Take your pizza home, remove it from the box and pop it in the oven whenever you're ready to chow down.

Courtesy of Pizza Forno

There's no need to order ahead, just use your phone to locate your closest PizzaForno machine (there are locations on King Street East, Bremner Boulevard and Bayview Avenue).

The never-frozen pizzas are made fresh and loaded straight into the automated pizzerias several times per week, where, once ordered, they'll bake in the PizzaForno machine's state-of-the-art oven.

Once you've arrived, order the pizza of your choice using the touch screen (they're 100% automated, so you don't have to interact with anyone), tap your phone or card to pay, and hang out while the automated pizzeria starts baking your order. After three minutes, your artisanal creation will pop out the front slot, ready to eat.

The next time your pizza craving strikes, you know what to do. There are now over 30 PizzaForno locations in North America, and there's an app to help you locate the nearest one.

Pizza Forno's Pizza Patio Event

When: Wednesday, September 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: PizzaForno's 24/7 Pizza Patio, 225 King St. E., Toronto, ON

Details: Check out PizzaForno's pizza patio event at its headquarters in Toronto. Enjoy a cold drink, live music and a free slice of pizza. Masks are required, except when sitting and eating.

To learn more about PizzaForno's free pizza party event, check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

