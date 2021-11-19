Trending Tags

You Can Get Your Groceries Delivered In As Little As 30 Minutes With This Canadian Company

Get jalapeño popcorn, cold-pressed juice and more delivered to your doorstep.

@jasmine.ancona | Instagram, @goodfoodca | Instagram

Have you ever been in the middle of cooking your signature dish and realized you're missing a key ingredient? It happens. And usually, the last thing you want to do is leave your warm house and head to a busy grocery store.

Luckily there's another option — you can get thousands of high-quality, farm-fresh grocery items, including snacks, produce, meat and seafood, and desserts, delivered straight to your door with Goodfood.

You might have already tried one of Goodfood's delicious and easy at-home meal kits, like Fresh Linguine Cacio e Pepe or Crispy Sesame Tofu & Asian Greens Stir-Fry, but you may not have known that they also do groceries.

It's a step up from regular online grocery shopping because there are a lot of new products and flavours to discover, like Candy Cane Goodie-Oh Chocolate Cookies or Montreal Bagel Spice.

It can also be faster because, if you live in Montreal or Toronto, you can get your groceries delivered straight to your door in as fast as 30 minutes (launching in Montreal on November 29), and there's no minimum order required, so you can do a big shop or just pick up a few last-minute ingredients.

To get an idea of what's on offer, check out these nine products that might end up in your cart.

​Green Heat Jalape​ño-Flavoured Popcorn

Courtesy of Goodfood

Price: $3.99 per 140-gram bag

Details: If you're craving a salty snack that isn't potato chips, then this popcorn treat is for you. Say sayonara to your basic salted popcorn. With its smoky, jalapeño-infused kernels, this snack will give you that flavour kick you need.

$3.99 at GOODFOOD

Morning Sun Cold Pressed Juice

Courtesy of Goodfood

Price: $8.99 per pack of two 355-millilitre bottles

Details: Start your day off right with a boost of freshness and vitamins from this raw, cold-pressed juice that's a yummy blend of clementines, carrots, pineapple and turmeric — the superfood of the moment.

$8.99 at GOODFOOD

Beet & Dill Hummus

Courtesy of Goodfood

Price: $3.59 per container

Details: Upgrade your classic hummus and pita tray with this twist on a classic. The sweetness of beets and the tang of dill perfectly complement hummus' creaminess. Try it with pita, veggies, grilled halloumi or anything else you can think of.

$3.59 at GOODFOOD

Montreal Steak House Spice Blend

Courtesy of Goodfood

Price: $7.99 per 110-gram container

Details: Make the perfect steak at home with this yummy blend of spices, including mustard, garlic and dill. And you don't have to stop at steak, you can sprinkle this savoury blend on anything.

$7.99 at GOODFOOD

Slow Cooker Greek-Style Lamb Shanks Meal Kit

Courtesy of Goodfood

Price: $10.99 per serving

Details: Warm yourself up on a cold winter's night with this scrumptious slow cooker dish of fall-off-the-bone lamb, seasoned with a delicious blend of Greek herbs and spices and served over white beans and rice with creamy tzatziki.

$10.99 at GOODFOOD

Sea-Salted Cultured Butter

Courtesy of Goodfood

Price: $5.99 per pack

Details: This rich, Canadian-made butter is cultured with active bacteria, which gives it a unique creamy and tangy taste —perfect for cooking, baking or just spreading on some toast.

$5.99 at GOODFOOD

Assorted Chocolate Truffles Advent Calendar

Price: $24.99

Details: This year, treat yourself or someone you love to a beautiful and sophisticated Advent calendar filled with 24 mouthwatering chocolate truffles in four different flavours: dark chocolate sea salt caramel, English toffee, dark chocolate ganache and milk chocolate praline.

$24.99 at GOODFOOD

Partly Skimmed Milk 2% M.F.

Courtesy of Goodfood

Price: $4.79 per two-litre carton

Details: If you like your grocery products local, then you'll love this creamy, partly skimmed milk made in Quebec and sourced from a local dairy coop with a focus on sustainability.

$4.79 at GOODFOOD

Chocolate Bomb Triple Treat

Courtesy of Goodfood

Price: $12.99 per pack of three

Details: Satisfy your sweet tooth up with this trio of decadent hot-chocolate bombs in three delicious flavours: dark chocolate and candy cane, chocolate caramel, and milk chocolate and marshmallow. They're super easy to make — just place one in your mug, add hot milk and enjoy.

$12.99 at GOODFOOD

You can find all of this and more online with Goodfood. So the next time you're trying to impress someone with your famous avocado toast and realize you forgot to pick up an important ingredient, don't worry, order them from Goodfood.

Before you know it, your groceries will be at your door. Meal saved!

To learn more about Goodfood's grocery options, check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

