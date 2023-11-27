You Can Win Big With Gardein®’s Shockingly Meat-Free SUPRÊME™ Lineup & Here’s How
Let the taste-testing begin!
If you’ve ever doubted the taste of meat-free alternatives or are looking to expand your plant-based options, look no further than the latest lineup of Gardein® SUPRÊME™ products - a revolutionary roster that challenges all our previous notions about meatless meals, delivering bold flavours you won’t be able to resist. Plus, they’ve got an exciting contest where you can win a year’s worth of Gardein and other prizes that you can enter here!
Picture this: you're munching on nuggets or boneless wings, relishing every bite, and then you find out... there's no meat in it? That’s exactly the Gardein® SUPRÊME™ magic. Drawing inspiration from our beloved local quick-service cravings, the range of products offers six new mouth-watering additions: crispy Chick’n Filets, popcorn-style Chick’n Nuggets, saucy Chick’n Wings in BBQ and spicy Buffalo style, and grill-worthy saus’ge links in Bratwurst & Spicy Italian! These new products offer the taste, texture, and protein to please your cravings – all without the meat! Plus, they look, cook, and satisfy just like the real deal.
Here's where it gets exciting: Gardein® is daring you to fool your tastebuds. Organize that dinner party, dish out some Gardein® delights, and see the astonishment on friends and family’s faces when you spill the meatless beans. Feeling adventurous? Record those priceless reactions and upload them to the Gardein® SUPRÊME™ Real Reactions Contest. You could potentially hit the jackpot (a chance to win a year’s worth of Gardein® plus other prizes!). Plus, you get a coupon to save $4 just for entering.
Gardein® SUPRÊME™ Real Reactions Contest
Courtesy of Gardein®
Prize: Win a year's supply of Gardein® and other prizes
Instructions:
- Host a dinner party featuring Gardein® delights like Chick’n Filet, BBQ Wings, or any Gardein® SUPRÊME™ product.
- Watch the astonishment on your friends and family's faces as they discover these meatless treasures.
- Record their reactions (or your own!) and enter the Gardein® SUPRÊME™ Real Reactions Contest on gardeincontest.com for a chance to win a year's worth of Gardein®, with a bonus $4 coupon just for entering.
Find them in the frozen section at grocery stores nationwide including Walmart, Save-on-Foods, Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys, Longo’s, and Whole Foods, to name a few.
Experience the Gardein® SUPRÊME™ difference.