10 unruly passengers arrested on YVR-Mexico flight

Police say 10 'unruly' passengers arrested on Vancouver flight departing for Mexico
10 unruly passengers arrested on YVR-Mexico flight
A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Writer

Ten people on a flight from Vancouver to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, were arrested over the weekend after police say their unruly behaviour created "safety concerns."

RCMP say in a news release that the arrests happened on Saturday after officers were called to Vancouver International Airport for a report about the "unruly" passengers onboard a flight scheduled to depart.

Police say the passengers didn't comply with flight crew instructions and created "safety concerns" that delayed the departure. 

Officers worked with airline staff to de-escalate the situation and remove those people off the flight. They were arrested and now face charges of failing to comply with crew instructions as well as mischief.

The Vancouver Airport Authority says in a statement that the WestJet flight was still at the gate when police were called. 

The statement says the flight left later that same morning. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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