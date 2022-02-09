12 Cheesy Spots Across Canada You Can Order A Slice From On National Pizza Day
These pizza joints know what they're doing.
Though technically an Italian dish, pizza is definitely a staple in Canadian cuisine.
From the invention of Hawaiian pizza in Chatham, Ontario, to innovative toppings and gourmet offerings across the country, Canadians have made pizza their own.
And what better way to celebrate this treasured delicacy than by ordering in on February 9, aka National Pizza Day?
Delivery services like SkipTheDishes — which has over 47,000 restaurants in its network — have made it easier than ever to check out pizzerias from all around your city.
Whether you're craving your go-to slice or something new, you can scope out every option on SkipTheDishes first.
From Vancouver to Halifax, here are some pizzerias that you might want to order from on National Pizza Day.
Captain's Oven Pizza In Vancouver
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1110 Pender St. W., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Order: The pizzas at this Vancouver spot are so authentically Italian, it might surprise you that they're made by a brother-sister duo from Turkey.
Nevin and Suleyman have channelled their fine-dining expertise into this pizzeria, serving hand-tossed pies that are fired up in an Italian-made brick oven, which the siblings are extremely proud of.
Captain's Oven has a huge menu of classic toppings, plus an equally generous offering of meat-free pizzas (like Truffle Mushroom, Alfredo Potato and Vegan Pepperoni).
Niko's Pizza In Calgary
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1405 11th St. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Order: This popular pizzeria proudly serves "Greek-styled" pizzas with toppings that go all the way to a barely-there edge of crust. And, of course, there’s cheese. So much cheese.
This is the place to go if you're a fan of a good cheese pull, which comes courtesy of the Alberta-sourced mozzarella that Niko's uses.
Niko's menu is divided into classic, specialty and premium pizzas, with something to suit every appetite. If you love the flavours of Greek cuisine, check out the Zeus Chicken or the vegetarian Helen of Troy.
Panini's Italian Cucina In Edmonton
Price: 💸💸
Address: 8544 Jasper Ave., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Order: For a true mom-and-pop pizzeria experience, check out Panini's Italian Cucina. It's run by three brothers, James, Robert and Tony Caruso, who are "mixing tradition with innovation" on their menu.
Pro tip: each month, Panini's has a featured pizza. Catch their February Feature this National Pizza Day on SkipTheDishes, made with spinach cream sauce, roasted portobello mushrooms, grilled chicken, feta and house-made pickled red onion.
Want to talk about authentic Italian? The brothers' parents, Anna and Roberto, still come in every day to make fresh gnocchi by hand.
Family Pizza In Brighton, Saskatoon
Price: 💸
Address: 137 Gibson Bend, Saskatoon, SK
Why You Need To Order: Family Pizza has a neverending two-for-one deal on all their pizzas and pasta. Seriously. No matter which pie you order, it's doubled immediately.
Not only is the pizza-per-dollar ratio on point, but the menu boasts tons of flavours, from classic pepperoni to the enticing Chipotle Cheeseburger Pizza.
An order from this place is enough to turn National Pizza Day into National Pizza Week.
Western Pizza In Regina
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 2125 11th Ave., Regina, SK
Why You Need To Order: Get ready for some cheesy goodness. While the toppings on offer at Western Pizza are more or less expected, the sizes aren't.
Depending on your appetite, you can get a 10-inch small pizza all the way up to a "super extra large," which measures an amazing 18 inches in diameter.
Celebrate National Pizza Day from dusk ‘til dawn — check out the Breakfast Pizza (with scrambled egg) or the Pasta Pizza (topped with your choice of spaghetti or lasagna).
Shorty's Pizza In Winnipeg
Price: 💸💸
Address: 53 Maryland St., Winnipeg, MB
Why You Need To Order: Shorty's Pizza brings New York-style pies to Winnipeg with crispy thin crusts, giant slices and if-it-ain't-broke-don't-fix-it toppings (think: pepperoni, bacon and mushroom).
Shorty's also sells pan-baked, square-shaped, Sicilian-style pizzas, complete with thick dough and toppings that go all the way to the edge. Just the thing for the pizza lover who hates those pesky crusts.
Anyone on a plant-based diet can feast on the Vegan NY Cheese or Vegan Veggie Deluxe. Plus, you can get beer, wine and even Shorty's merch on SkipTheDishes.
The Fourth Man In The Fire In Toronto
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 832 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Order: Known for serving enormous pies and creative donuts, this low-key pizzeria in Toronto has gained a loyal following of fans who can't get enough of The Fourth Man In The Fire's retro vibe.
Make the most of National Pizza Day by sinking your teeth into one of the pizzas listed on the menu or get creative and build your own.
Alongside the standard American pizzas, The Fourth Man In The Fire serves thick "Brooklyn squares," ponzos (deep-fried calzones), donuts, wine, beer and even candy (just check out their "Netflix and Chill" section on SkipTheDishes).
North Of Brooklyn In Toronto
Price: 💸💸
Address: 511 Rogers Rd., York, ON
Why You Need To Order: North of Brooklyn has many devotees in Toronto — and for good reason. This Brooklyn-inspired pizzeria boasts a balanced menu of classic and creative pies.
A tried-and-true pepperoni pizza with sesame-seed crust would be right at home in Bushwick, while innovative pies like the Truffle Shuffle (with truffle cream, mushrooms and chives) and the Green Out (spinach and salsa verde) help keep the menu fresh.
North of Brooklyn has a history of limited-time specials too, so keep your eyes peeled come National Pizza Day. Past creations include donair and Philly-cheesesteak pizza.
Fiazza Fresh Fired In Ottawa
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3181 Greenbank Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Order: This pizzeria is obsessed with freshness and it shows. From pizzas to their salads, everything is made to order.
You can choose from one of Fiazza’s signature pizzas (the Magik Mushroom, Greek Goddess or Maui Wowi all look amazing) or you can get a pizza kit and create your own, where the only limit is your imagination.
Fiazza Fresh Fired's menu also welcomes pizza fans who have particular dietary requirements, with options like dairy-free mozzarella and gluten-free cauliflower pizza bases available for all their pies.
Lafayette Pizzeria In Montreal
Price: 💸💸
Address: 112 Rue Bernard O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Order: A staple of Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood since 1962, Lafayette Pizzeria serves hand-thrown pizzas with generous toppings in creative flavour combos.
You can find the obligatory all-dressed, four-cheese and pepperoni options, in addition to inventions like the Pizza Diablo — a combo of beef, jalapeños and spicy mayo that'll make your eyes water.
You can also get almost any pizza reimagined as a poutine (because it's Montreal, duh). Though, you may want to save that for National Poutine Day on April 11.
Vesta MTL In Montreal
Price: 💸💸
Address: 206 Rue Jarry E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Order: This popular Montreal spot serves pizzas with bubbly wood-fired crusts.
Their Hawaiian pizza, for instance, is made with ham, pineapple and rum (perfect for both National Pizza Day and International Talk Like A Pirate Day on September 19). If you're feeling fancy, pick up the Burrata Pizza, topped with soft and creamy burrata.
While many pizza joints feature one white pizza on the menu (with an Alfredo or pesto base sauce), Vesta MTL gives you a choice of four. One of them, the Filomena, is named after the mom of executive chef and co-owner Michele Forgione (aw!).
Randys Pizza In Halifax
Price: 💸
Address: 619 Sackville Dr., Halifax, NS
Why You Need To Order: Randy's reimagines takeout food as glorious pizza, meaning you can chow down on a Cheeseburger Pizza, a Taco Pizza or (of course) Donair Pizza.
Though Greek and Turkish in origin, the donair is the official food of Halifax. Randy’s takes the donair's key ingredients (beef, onions and tomatoes) and puts them on a pizza with a donair-sauce base — a heady combination of creamy, sweet and sour.
If you're in Halifax on National Pizza Day and don't order a Donair Pizza from Randy's, what are you even doing?
No matter where you live across Canada, there's sure to be a pizzeria that will serve you a delicious, weird, wonderful and satisfying pie to help you celebrate National Pizza Day in style.
