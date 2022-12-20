2 Canadian Cities Just Got Locally-Designed, Soccer-Inspired Murals & They’re Epic Photo Ops
Calling all soccer fans!
It's been a big year for soccer, and an even bigger year for Canadian soccer fans.
Yup, 2022 marked the first time in 36 years that the Great White North qualified to play in the world's most celebrated soccer tournament. It's a positive sign for the future of Canadian footie, and to celebrate the special relationship between Canada and the world’s most beautiful game, Frito Lay Canada created two stunning murals that encapsulate this moment in history.
This month, Frito-Lay commissioned notable Canadian artists to create two "Made for the Moment" murals. The murals represent the artist's respective cities and unique perspectives on what soccer means to them, having grown up in different and diverse places in Canada.
And if you’re in Vancouver or Toronto, you can check them out right now.
At 655 Smithe Street in Vancouver, stop by for a photo op in front of a Canadian goose sporting a Doritos necklace with its iconic triangle shape as the bird gets ready to score.
The cheeky design was created by Carson Ting — an award-winning artist and ex-art director from B.C. who brought his fun illustrative art style to the streets of his hometown.
"Bringing some swagger to the Canadian goose to represent Canada going for a goal kick, we infused Made For The Moment with a full spectrum of colours to showcase Canada’s rich cultural diversity with a hint of Vancouver flavour," Ting said.
Toronto's mural, created by Adrian Hayles, is a powerful depiction of a young athlete making strides down the field to score an epic goal. The Toronto cityscape lights up the sky behind her, while the words "Made for the Moment" represent the historic moment that's had Canadian soccer fans cheering with pride this year.
An illustrator from Toronto, Hayles is widely recognized in the city's art community for his defiance of categorization, often blurring of lines between graffiti and ultra-realism to deliver artwork that's truly one of a kind.
"As a proud father of an exceptional budding soccer star,” Hayles said. “I wanted to create a graffiti mural that would inspire her and fit in with the local murals in the area.”
Torontonians can view Hayles' soccer mural at 22 Queen Street West, just a block away from Nathan Phillips Square.
