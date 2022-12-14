5 Canadian Day Trips To Go On This Holiday When You Need A Breather From Your Family
Get away for a little R&R by hopping in a Turo car.
The holidays are a holly jolly time of year filled with familial festivities, but once all the wrapping paper’s been ripped and tossed, what else is there left to do?
As enjoyable as those family gatherings can be, everyone has their limits. If you find yourself in need of a little R&R away from your family by the time Boxing Day rolls around, pack a day bag and hit the road in a sleek vehicle of your choosing from Turo.
The car-sharing marketplace offers a large selection, from luxury cars and sporty trucks to cozy vans and sustainable electric vehicles. There are even pet-friendly options available, so you can bring along the one fuzzy family member who you can actually tolerate.
This season usually comes with a big price tag — and a bigger carbon footprint — but choosing your peer-to-peer ride is easy on the wallet and the environment, too.
Turo has hundreds of EVs ready to book, everything from a Tesla Model X to a Hyundai Kona. You could use this quick trip to test drive an EV you've had your eye on easily through the Turo app.
If you find yourself idle between festivities — or you’ve been the subject of one too many ripped jeans comments — you can get some quiet time away from the house in the car of your choosing and escape to a wintery destination.
Explore scenic views from the Laurentians Mountains
Address: La Côte-de-Beaupré Regional County Municipality, QC
Drive time: 3 ½ hours from Montreal
Why You Need To Go: North of Laval lies a historic French Canadian village, Saint-Agathe-des-Monts, right out of your cottagecore dreams.
Visit stunning churches before heading over to the Apple Shack Labonté de la Pomme for a sweet, authentic Quebecois treat.
Though many folks beeline for the Mont-Tremblant ski resort, veering off Highway 15 will take you on a scenic route that’s worth the ride (especially in a 2022 Land Rover Defender). Depending on how many stops you make on your extended hiatus from the family, the drive ranges in length from two to three-and-a-half hours from Montreal.
Enjoy cozy village vibes in Tatamagouche
@danielle.hfx | Instagram
Address: Colchester County, NS
Drive time: 1 hour, 45 minutes from Halifax
Why You Need To Go: About an hour and 40 minutes drive from Halifax, you’ll find an IG-worthy village that emulates all the aesthetics of a Hallmark film.
On Saturday, browse the local farmers market that truly decks the halls during the holiday season. Shop fresh produce and homemade goodies before making a pit stop for a piping hot cup of Nova Scotia's iconic creamy seafood chowder at Chowder House.
Book a fuel-efficient 2015 Mini Cooper to match the cozy vibes here — and fit on those narrow Maritime streets. This ride also comes winter-ready with winter tires and a handy snowbrush.
Visit the picturesque town of Gravenhurst
@christophervandoom | Instagram
Address: Gravenhurst, ON
Drive time: 2 hours, 15 minutes from Toronto
Why You Need To Go: You'll find this small community among the densely forested Muskoka Lakes region.
Stop at Mornin' Babe cafe for some homemade festive treats before making your way over to the Cranberry Ice Trail for hours of outdoor skating with a view — don't forget to grab some hot cran-apple cider afterwards.
GTA residents can rejoice because this town is less than a two-hour drive north of Toronto. Book a stylish 2015 Porsche Macan and make all your loved ones back home jealous when you show them the pictures. You can even add on a portable speaker as a little extra from the host to jam out during your break from skating.
Take a dip in hot springs in Kananaskis
Address: Kananaskis, AB
Drive time: 1 hour from Calgary
Why You Need To Go: Swerve the flocks of tourists at popular spots like Banff, Jasper and Canmore by visiting the equally gorgeous Kananaskis.
Ice skate on the pond in the town center and endeavor an overnight stay to get in some star gazing. For peek rejuvenation, trek up to the Mist Mountain Hot Springs to soothe any headaches caused by the buzzing back home.
The drive is roughly an hour from Calgary (or three and a half from Edmonton). Brave the snowy roads in a 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK on this mountainous adventure. And don't worry, if the weather worsens and you need to make a last minute change, Turo lets you cancel for free 24 hours before your trip.
Discover solitude in the mountains in Squamish
Address: Squamish, B.C.
Drive time: 1 hour from Vancouver
Why You Need To Go: The town is popular for skiing and other outdoorsy activities — perfect for when you need to ground yourself after working through a hectic holiday schedule.
Head on over to the Sea to Sky Gondola to catch gorgeous views, holiday concerts, outdoor storytimes (featuring complimentary hot chocolate and cookies), decorated forest walks and sunset snowshoe tours.
Ride comfortably and in style on your one-hour ride from Vancouver in a 2021 Tesla Model 3 — a great option if you’ve always wanted to test drive a Tesla.
Everyone needs alone time, even (or especially) during the family-orientated holiday season. So, while everyone's occupied with their post-holiday naps, dash away in the vehicle of your dreams for a soothing trip out of town.
Whether it's for a day or three, Turo has the right set of wheels waiting to take you to a place where you can get some much welcome peace and quiet.
