7 Breathtaking Destinations Across Ontario To Show Off On Instagram This Spring
Wonder at waterfalls, pick lavender, swim at sandy beaches and more!
Spring is now in session, and what better way is there to welcome it than to go on an Insta-worthy road trip and fill your feed with sun-drenched snaps of some of the province's most beautiful destinations?
Maybe you want to see Hamilton's famous waterfalls, hike to spectacular views in Algonquin Provincial Park or soak up some sun on a sandy beach.
Whatever it is, any experienced road-tripper will tell you that the journey matters just as much as the destination. That's why making sure your ride is tuned up, safe and ready to go is important.
Wherever you and the gang are headed, load up the car, grab some snacks and don't forget your phone charger. Ontario has so many picturesque places to explore that a wonderful time (and the perfect Instagram photo) is virtually guaranteed.
Roam The Lavender Fields In Niagara-On-The-Lake
Price: $10
Address: 758 Niagara Stone Road, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Neob Lavender is the place to go in Niagara if you want to capture a snap surrounded by stunning fields of lavender blooms.
After roaming the charming fields of purple blossoms, check out Neob Lavender's shop, where you can find essential oils, soaps and other products made with locally grown lavender.
Visit Scenic Spots In Arrowhead Provincial Park
Price: Daily vehicle permits from $12.25 to $21
Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Road, Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Arrowhead Provincial Park is best known for its woodland hiking trails, camping, canoeing, budding leaves and blooming flowers. The best part is that it's less crowded in the spring, so you'll likely get a great shot of Big Bend Lookout.
Fake A Tropical Getaway In Prince Edward County
Price: Daily vehicle permits from $12.25 to $21
Address: 3004 County Road 12, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Try to take a bad photo of Prince Edward County — it can't be done. This sleepy destination operates on self-described "County time," inviting you to soak up the charm of its small towns, sunny beaches and popular vineyards at your own pace.
One of the most Instagram-worthy stops in the County is Sandbanks Provincial Park. With seemingly endless sandy beaches and sparkling blue waters, it's hard to believe this is even in Ontario.
Take An Unforgettable Selfie At Webster Falls
Price: $15.50
Address: 607 Harvest Road, Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, Webster Falls is just one of the more than 100 waterfalls to be found in Hamilton.
An easy walk from Greensville Optimist Park, the Webster Falls Trail leads you to two different lookouts where you can take in the 22-metre-high waterfall and the gorge below. Take a photo here or wander further to the adorable 86-year-old cobblestone bridge.
Go Canoeing In Algonquin Provincial Park
Price: Daily vehicle permits from $12.25 to $21
Address: Hwy. 60, ON
Why You Need To Go: Canada's oldest provincial park, Algonquin Park, is an absolute must-visit. The park's 7,500 square kilometres offer visitors all sorts of picture-worthy adventures, including woodland hikes, fishing, canoeing, camping and so much more.
Whether you bring your own canoe or rent one inside the park, you can capture a classic paddling photo complete with blue skies and vibrant wilderness.
Enjoy A Sunny Beach Day At Bluffers Park
Price: Free
Address: 1 Brimley Road S., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: Named after the Scarborough Bluffs which surround it, Bluffers Park is a man-made marvel just an hour's drive from downtown Toronto.
The beach is always popular, with plenty of parklands, a marina and fishing spots nearby for visitors to explore. Scale the bluffs for a fit-for-Instagram snap of the blue waters, or show off your swimsuit down on the sand as the white cliffs provide a perfect backdrop.
Hike Your Way To The Top Of Inglis Falls
Price: Parking $10 per day
Address: 237785 Inglis Falls Road, Owen Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of a 200-hectare conservation area, Inglis Falls is an 18-metre-high cascade, the base of which is a deep gorge carved by the sheer power of water and time.
While the gorge is off-limits to visitors (and a very unsafe spot to try and snap a selfie), the seven kilometres of trails plus lookouts, geological formations and wildlife offer plenty of photo ops. No filter necessary.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.