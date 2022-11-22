7 Destinations That Prove Canada's An RV Heaven Plus The Chance To Win Your Own Trip
Nothing beats the freedom of having a home on wheels.
Exploring the country is one of life's great pleasures for many Canadians, and getting behind the wheel of an RV is a super liberating way to go about it.
From the mountainous terrain of the West to the East's dramatic coastlines, hitting the road with everything you need gives you an unmatched sense of freedom and spontaneity.
Whether it's your first or 50th adventure, Go RVing Canada can help you get on the road. The not-for-profit organization is the go-to resource for RV travellers across the country, with information on everything from camp-friendly recipes to how to properly pack your RV.
Go RVing Canada can also help you pick out the right vehicle (from truck campers and toy haulers to hybrid trailers or even a full motorhome), and they have trip itineraries to help you plan where to take it.
This year, Go RVing Canada wants to get more people out and exploring. That's why they're offering you the chance to win big time with the Gift of Canada contest.
The grand prize is an RV trip, which includes $500 gas money and a $250 grocery gift card to keep you and your ride fueled up.
Need ideas on where to go? Check out these seven wondrous locations you should add to your bucket list.
Golden Circle Loop, Yukon
Price: Varies
Address: Whitehorse, YT
Why You Need To Go: The Golden Circle is home to some of the most scenic destinations in Alaska, Northern B.C. and the Yukon. Choose your starting point on the loop and stop whenever the mood takes you for postcard-worthy views of snowy mountain peaks and jaw-dropping fjords.
The trip takes about four to seven days, and the best part is that you can customize it to your liking by choosing how long you stay at each location.
Crescent Falls, Alberta
Price: $28 per night
Address: Clearwater County, AB
Why You Need To Go: Featuring two waterfalls and views of the Bighorn River Canyon, an RV trip to this stunning location is an excellent way to unwind.
RV travel is all about unplugging from life's distractions and embracing your family and nature. Which is exactly how Canadian storm chaser Ricky Forbes reconnected with Taco, whom he met through the Big Brother, Big Sisters program.
Lake Superior & Bruce Peninsula, Ontario
Price: Varies
Address: Thunder Bay, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nothing is quite as calming as a coastal drive. If you're a fan of a long road trip into the heart of the outdoors, this 14-day route — featuring majestic waterfront views of Ontario's wilderness — is for you.
Starting from Thunder Bay, you can take panoramic pics of the city's natural landmark, The Sleeping Giant, and end with a day in Toronto with some light shopping to stretch out your legs.
Rocky Mountains, Alberta
Address: Kananaskis, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: Roughly 45-60 minutes from Calgary, in Kananaskis, you'll find quaint vistas, picturesque fishing spots and — most importantly — fresh mountain air.
Viking Trail, Newfoundland
Price: Varies
Address: Rocky Harbour, NL
Why You Need To Go: This route through Newfoundland's Great Northern Peninsula will have you wondering if you’re even in Canada anymore.
In Gros Morne National Park, you can explore the hiking trails, go on a mushroom foraging adventure or tuck into fresh seafood in the village of Woody Point.
The rest of the trail is a bounty of striking rock formations, stunning views and fishing villages. The route ends in the Viking town of L’Anse aux Meadows, where costumed interpreters make you feel like you’ve travelled back in time.
Horseshoe Canyon, Alberta
Price: Varies
Address: Drumheller, AB
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Canadian Badlands, this horseshoe-shaped canyon is truly a sight to behold.
Follow in the footsteps of Ricky and Taco as you trek between the striped canyon walls that take you back to when dinosaurs roamed here, over 70 million years ago.
Driving your RV across this prairie landscape is the closest you can get to taking a road trip on Mars.
Weekend escapes from Toronto, Ontario
Price: Varies
Address: Gravenhurst, ON
Why You Need To Go: This itinerary highlights some of Jon Montgomery's (host of The Amazing Race Canada) favourite spots for a cozy getaway. Everything from restaurants and shops to activities and hidden gems, this journey has you covered.
First up is Gravenhurst, two hours north of Toronto, where you can hit up hiking and biking trails along Lake Muskoka. Next, head to Wasaga Beach (the longest freshwater beach in the world) before touring up Blue Mountain for an eye-opening gondola ride.
End the trip back in Toronto with a jam-packed adventure at Canada's Wonderland. Or a nap in your RV, whichever feels right.
RV travel is an exhilarating way to experience Canada's beauty from coast to coast. The convenience of having all your necessities in one place makes it perfect for living on the road with the gang.
Not to mention the freedom to pull over to make as many scenic stops as you wish — which is a major plus. For advice on how to make the most out of your vacation on wheels, Go RVing Canada has some great tips on responsible RVing and camping.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.