7 Gifts Your S/O Would Love To Unwrap, Ranging From Budget Friendly to Pure Luxury
Here's what to buy for your fave person this holiday season.
It’s super common to feel a bit panicky when trying to come up with gift ideas for that special person in your life. There’s a little pressure involved, to be fair — you want to get a gift that shows how much you care and also how much you get them.
Harry Rosen (Canadian men’s retailer extraordinaire) could be the one-stop shop for the greatest gift your partner gets this year — or has ever gotten ever.
Since the luxury brand understands that every man’s unique, they've carefully curated an assortment of high-quality items at every price point for different personas. Purchasing the perfect prezzie for your sweetie has never been simpler.
From gifts that are under $100, $250 and $500 to luxury pieces they'll cherish forever, here are seven items your love will be pumped to open this year.
Geoffrey Suede Gloves
Who It's Perfect For: The Timeless Gentleman
Gift an accessory that’s cool, sophisticated and also appropriate for Canadian winters. These Geoffrey Suede Gloves by Hestra have a 100% suede exterior for a super sleek look and a wool lining that's ideal for chilly days.
Bonus: the gloves come in four sizes, so there’s no gamble when it comes to whether or not they’ll fit.
Bellroy Tech Kit
Who It's Perfect For: The Intrepid Globetrotter
Shopping for that person in your life who already has pretty much everything? Why not get them something sleek to store it all in? This compact Tech Kit organizes every tech accessory in one spot, perfect for an on-the-go kind of guy.
You can choose from black, mid-grey and navy. Its stretchy pockets, cable organizer and magnetic slip pocket ensure that everything stays in place.
Uvio Self-Purifying Water Bottle
Who It's Perfect For: The Endurance Athlete
The ultimate gift for any wellness advocate, Ohum’s 16-ounce water bottle sanitizes itself by using UV-C technology. It shines ultraviolet light on your drinking water for one to three minutes, and then you're left with water that's free of 99.9% of bacteria.
It's also double walled and vacuum insulated so that your water stays cold for up to 12 hours (or up to 20 if you use the Uvio Pouch). The sleek shape makes it easy to store too, so your boo can take it along on every gym sesh and adventure.
Derek Rose Plaid Flannel Cotton Pyjamas
Who It's Perfect For: The Laidback Homebody
Treat your partner to a luxurious pair of pyjamas that they’ll never want to take off. This plaid set is made from 100% cotton, so it's super soft and breezy. Translation: if your bedfellow complains about being hot in bed (and that, in turn, keeps you up at night), this is the present to get.
There are lots of fine details too: spread collar, button placket, multiple pockets and an elasticated waistband. Plus, there are four other elegant prints to choose from.
SAXX Alpine Crest Print Ultra Boxer Briefs
Who It's Perfect For: The Elegant Outdoorsman
The cult-favourite brand SAXX has transformed boring underwear into an opportunity to show some personality. These bad boys are built for the adventurer in your life; with moisture-wicking fabric that reduces chafing, these briefs might be their new fave.
Harry Rosen carries a variety of different styles (like pineapple print) so that you can choose just the right one to suit your giftee’s personality.
HILO Extra Large Smart Mirror Limited Edition
Who It's Perfect For: The Self-Care King
Go big this year and purchase HILO's smart mirror for your better half. This device is a million gifts in one. The user gets to choose what it transforms into: a culinary expert, a fitness instructor or a news source.
This touch-screen masterpiece connects to your Wi-Fi and is ready to pair with any Bluetooth or USB device, so apps, photos and music playlists can sync right away.
One of the coolest parts? The mirror turns on when it detects movement and off when movement stops.
Sonic Editions Roland Free's World Speed Record Framed Print
Who It's Perfect For: The Casual Guy
Your person deserves a space that reflects who they are, and a funky black-and-white print is a foolproof way to add a little flare to any space. Sonic Editions has a variety of art prints featuring landmark moments in history — and Harry Rosen carries some of the coolest ones.
These limited-edition, made-to-order masterpieces are a cool way to honour iconic photographers and amp up any room.
You know your partner deserves to unwrap something just as thoughtful as they are. With gifts from Harry Rosen, you'll give your significant other that "they really get me" moment.
By shopping based on your partner's persona (and your own budget), you can find a gift or two that'll be hard to top next year.
So take your gift giving to a whole other level by impressing your S/O with a personalized present — their reaction will be priceless.
