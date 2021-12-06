7 Magical Drives In Canada That Give You Stunning Winter Views From Your Car
Stunning trips for the winter season.
The temperatures are dropping, but cozy season doesn't have to mean spending the next six months at home. Whatever your feelings about cold weather, it's still possible to explore while staying warm, and there are tons of stunning adventures to be had without stepping a foot outside your car.
Explore Alpine Peaks At Icefields Parkway
Address: From Lake Louise to Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: The snow-capped Rockies have to be one of the most iconic landscapes in Canada, and they're arguably at their most magnificent in the winter.
As one of the world's best road-trip routes, the Icefields Parkway lets you soak in the vast beauty of this mountain range all from the warmth and comfort of your car.
Escape The City To Muskoka Lakes
Address: Muskoka, ON
Why You Need To Go: Muskoka is a well-known destination for summer cottage goers, but it deserves a visit once the lakes freeze over too.
Make sure to pack up your car with the appropriate winter gear (skates, snowshoes, heavy-duty boots? Check, check and check) and enjoy all that Muskoka has to offer, even in the non-summer months.
Kiss The Highlands Along The Cabot Trail
Address: Cape Breton Island, NS
Why You Need To Go: The hills come alive in Cape Breton no matter the season, but in the snow, the Cabot Trail becomes a sparkling destination for stunning seaside views and cozy cabin rentals.
You can take two different ways around the scenic roadway — clockwise or counterclockwise — depending on your preference. Either way, you'll get magnificent views without ever leaving the car.
Head To The Kootenay Rockies & Soak In Hot Springs
Address: Kootenay Rockies, BC
Why You Need To Go: This mountainous area has gorgeous scenery on offer at every turn. Plus, you can reap the natural benefits of this region by checking out the mineral hot springs along your ride.
If you follow the Hot Springs Circle Route, you'll get to see charming mountain towns, some of Canada's biggest hot springs and the longest ice-skating pathway in the world.
Spot Wildlife Along The Alaska Highway
Address: From Dawson Creek, BC, to Watson Creek, YT
Why You Need To Go: This one is for adventurous road trippers! Starting in Dawson Creek, B.C., and travelling up through the Yukon (where it becomes Yukon Highway 1), this remote stretch of highway offers ample chances to spot wildlife such as caribou and bears.
Plus, this is an excellent place to catch a glimpse of the northern lights as you glide along the highway.
Bask In The Vast Valleys At Gros Morne
Address: Gros Morne National Park, NL
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in the mountains along the West Coast of Newfoundland, you'll find dramatic fjords, cliffs and forests that are jaw-dropping in winter.
Explore The Laurentian Mountains Outside Montreal
Address: Laurentian Mountains, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you live in Montreal, you'll find the perfect weekend escape just an hour north of the city.
With impressive mountains, hiking trails and picturesque towns throughout the Laurentians, there's something for every kind of winter explorer.
