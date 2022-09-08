7 Reasons Why New Hampshire Is The Perfect Road-Trip Getaway From Canada
Flannel, cider and cozy autumn eats.
When it comes to road trips, one of the best times to go is fall. The changing leaves make for amazing views and the cool air means plenty of stops for hot drinks and cozy snacks.
If you're looking for a charming escape, New Hampshire is ideal for an autumn adventure — New England style.
Whether you’re traveling with the gang, your partner or solo, there’s something for everyone, from hiking or ziplining to chilling out at a local brewery or winery.
New Hampshire is super convenient from Canada too. Just take a short drive from Ontario and Quebec or catch a flight to Logan Airport and rent a car when you arrive.
Whichever option you choose, get ready to experience the perfect sweater-weather getaway across the border.
Kayak Through The Saco River’s Magnificent Scenery
Courtesy of Visit New Hampshire
Price: Kayak rental from $20
Address: 1946 White Mountain Hwy., North Conway, NH
Why You Need To Go: Kayaking is a great way to step into the scenic landscape of New Hampshire’s Saco River.
Northern Extremes offers affordable rental rates for single kayaks that include a paddle and life jacket. Double kayaks are also available if you and your S/O want to put your teamwork to the test. If you end up going in circles, it'll make for a great story!
Shop Tax Free ‘Til You Drop At Settlers Green Outlet Village
Price: Various
Address: 2 Common Ct., North Conway, NH
Why You Need To Go: New Hampshire is a retail lover's dream because there’s no sales tax to pay.
A great place to take advantage of this is Settlers Green Outlet Village, which has top brands, local restaurants with great patios and plenty of unique public art. You might need to grab an extra suitcase to get your haul back home.
Sample Local Brews At Tuckerman Brewing Company
Courtesy of Tuckerman Brewing
Price: $3 samples, $12 flights
Address: 66 Hobbs St., Conway, NH
Why You Need To Go: Tuckerman Brewing Company is a local favourite known for mixing new and traditional brewing techniques to create some of New Hampshire's most unique and tasty craft beer.
You can sip away in the tasting room or unwind in the outdoor beer garden. Bask in golden hour and vibe to live music as you chow down on pizza, fresh from the brick oven.
Skyride Up Loon Peak For The Ultimate View
Courtesy of Visit New Hampshire
Price: $25
Address: 60 Loon Mountain Road, Lincoln, NH
Why You Need To Go: Before ski season kicks in, this gondola ride in the White Mountains gives you an unparalleled viewing experience of New Hampshire's vibrant red, orange and yellow leaves.
When you reach Loon Peak, grab a warm cup of coffee or chilled glass of cider at the Summit Cafe. You can also check out hiking and biking trails, zip-lining and other outdoor activities.
Taste Traditional New England Food At Al’s Seafood
Price: Various
Address: 51 Lafayette Road, North Hampton, NH
Why You Need To Go: This quaint spot is known for its super-fresh seafood, which you can also buy to take home from the restaurant's market.
If you want to experience New Hampshire's roots, order the classic New England chowder (don't forget the oyster crackers) or dive into a fresh lobster dinner with a side of luscious butter.
Travel Back In Time With Conway Scenic Railroad
Price: $21 (first class and premium options available)
Address: 38 Norcross Circle, North Conway, NH
Why You Need To Go: Depart from a Victorian-era station on a vintage train for a 55-minute excursion that's a blast from the past. You'll travel through rural Conway and take in the captivating autumn vibes that come with it.
Longer trips are available if you can’t get enough of that chill train life, and you can even order a delicious meal to enjoy on board.
Sip & Savour Handcrafted Wine At Seven Birches
Price: $20
Address: 22 S. Mountain Dr., Lincoln, NH
Why You Need To Go: Not only does this winery and vineyard offer flights of wine crafted from classic European grape varietals, but also breathtaking views of the beautiful fall landscape.
Clink glasses with a partner over a charcuterie-style lunch or take a tour of the wine-making process with your besties.
After a long day of adventures and delicious food, you'll need a place to kick up your feet and relax.
There are plenty of stunning places to stay in New Hampshire, from rustic cabins and brook-side camping site at Alpine Garden to historic bed and breakfasts.
And if you like having everything taken care of, there are some sweet deals on right now. This fully-organized three-day trip with Maple Leaf Tours has everything, including a glass of at the top of Mount Washington, or you can check out this 14-day USA excursion if you want to take a bigger bite out of the northeast.
With so much to experience in the Granite State, you'll be thinking about planning your next visit before your first one even ends.
This article is for general information purposes only. If you choose to travel internationally, check your destination's COVID-19 situation and travel requirements before travelling. Countries may have their own entry and exit requirements, including mandatory COVID-19 testing and/or proof of vaccination.