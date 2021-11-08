Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Sponsored Content
EN - Travel

7 Stunning Places In Korea That Should Be On Every Canadian’s Travel Bucket List

There's something for everyone.

7 Stunning Places In Korea That Should Be On Every Canadian’s Travel Bucket List
@pdh_dohoon | Instagram @snowflower_94 | Instagram

Steeped in tradition, with an inspiring blend of old and new, Korea is one destination that isn't on every traveller's bucket list — but absolutely should be.

It's a country that's as rich in culture as it is in nightlife. Whether you're into shopping, exploring the great outdoors or putting your feet up in the lap of luxury, you're sure to find what you like in Korea.

As a relatively small country with excellent transportation options, Korea is also easy to navigate. Meander the busy city centres, immerse yourself in tranquil nature and fill up on delicious food — all in the same day.

From catching waves on Jukdo Beach to walking the vibrant streets of Seoul, there are countless things to do in the Land of the Morning Calm. These seven places are just a taste of what's on offer.

Wander The Trendy Streets Of Seoul

If you're a sucker for cutting-edge fashion and art, you'll fall in love with the neon streets of Seoul. Check out historic Gwanghwamun Gate (built in 1395), the weekend market, craft-coffee bars and organic restaurants in the repurposed warehouses of Seongsu-dong Street — the "Brooklyn of Seoul."

For those who prefer a retreat into nature, explore the giant five Seoul Forest parks or the city's Botanic Park to learn about Korean horticulture.

Website

Get Closer To Nature In Gangneung & Yangyang

Korea may not be known for its surfing, but Jukdo Beach is a surfer's dream: it has shallow waters, tall waves, white sand, a lush forest and trendy shops. Another spot to hit up is Surfyy Beach (about 2.5 hours east of Seoul) for its clear waters.

If you love the outdoors but the thought of surfing makes you feel like a fish out of water, plan to visit Gangneung and Yangyang. Plus, there are gorgeous hikes in the area's recreational forest.

Website

Soak Up Seosan's Beautiful History

Just a couple of hours south of Seoul, you'll find Seosan. This city is home to many temples, and it's teeming with thousands of daffodils in the spring.

Take in the history of the Haemieupseong Walled Town, and while you're in the area, don't miss the Ojirigaetbeol Tidal Flat — Seosan is one of the world's largest mud surfaces for clams.

Website

Experience Korean Culture In Daegu

If you visit the city of Daegu, you'll want to check out Bukseong Industrial Tools Street and the old fortress wall. This historic commercial district of oily tool shops is a cool contrast to the city's modern shops and cafes.

If you love thrifting, don't miss the Gwanmun Vintage Market, where you're sure to snag some unique finds. More than a century old, this is Daegu's 3rd largest market, known as "vintage heaven".

Website

Feel The Chill Ocean Vibes At Busan & Tongyeong

If you plan a summertime visit, head down to Korea's "summer capital," Busan.

There, you can wander Ahopsansup Forest — preserved for 400 years until it was opened to the public in 2016 — and relax in the peaceful nearby Eco Park or on Haeundae Beach. Don't forget to swing by Seaside Dragon Temple, acclaimed for its beauty.

The port city of Tongyeong, a couple of hours southwest of Busan, offers a more laid-back vibe. The islands boast scenic ocean views, hikes and spots to meditate.

Website

Take A Step Back In Suncheon

Retreat to the serene Korean countryside for a change of pace. Take a relaxing break in the quaint villages of Yogok and Gusan and the agricultural city of Suncheon.

Lovers of flora and fauna should visit the protected Suncheon Bay Wetland Reserve, featuring about 140 bird species, and the expansive National Garden.

Venture off the beaten path to the traditional folk village for a charming self-guided walking tour.

Website

Witness The Spirit Of Korea In Gyeongju & Andong

If you're looking for a truly authentic Korean cultural experience, look no further than Gyeongju and Andong. In Andong, often referred to as "the capital of Korean spirit," you can find traditional wooden masks, a spicy chicken dish called jjimdak and Hahoe Village, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Speaking of heritage sites, you can find another in the coastal city of Gyeongju: the Bulguksa temple.

History buffs will want to visit the local tomb complex, home to 11,000+ artifacts, as well as the picturesque palace at Wolji Pond. While you're there, stay after sunset to see the Woljeonggyo Bridge light up.

Website

Ready to start planning your future trip? Korea is waiting to welcome you with open arms. With so much to see, do, taste and explore — no matter who you are or what you're into — you're sure to fall in love with the Land of the Morning Calm.

To learn more about Korea, visit Korea Tourism Organization's website or check out their "Feel The Rhythm of Korea" travel videos. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

This article is for general information purposes only. If you choose to travel internationally, check your destination's COVID-19 situation and travel requirements before travelling. Countries may have their own entry and exit requirements, including mandatory COVID-19 testing and/or proof of vaccination.


Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

You Could Win Free Ice Cream For A Year By Playing Ben & Jerry’s Canadian Digital Scavenger Hunt

A freezer full of Brownie Batter Core ice cream? Yes please!

@vancity.hungrycouple | Instagram, @itsjosheats | Instagram

If you've ever stood in front of the Ben & Jerry's section of the freezer aisle, you know the struggle that comes with choosing which delicious pint(s) to take home.

That decision is about to get even harder because there's something exciting in store (literally) for ice cream fans this summer, and it involves Ben & Jerry's most decadent pints yet.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Money-Managing Tips Every Millennial Should Know, According To A Canadian Banking Professional

Stay smart with your money.

Armin Rimoldi | Pexels, Windows | Unsplash

Knowing how to manage your money can be tough. Personal finance isn't something that's typically taught in schools, and if you don't have a financially savvy person in your life, you might be left to figure it out on your own.

To help you learn more about money management and how to get more value from the things you do every day, Narcity got in touch with Erica Nielsen, Senior Vice President of Everyday Banking and Client Growth at RBC.

They spoke about tips to help you manage your money, and the launch of RBC Vantage — which gives you access to a comprehensive suite of benefits, interactive tools, rewards and savings available simply by having an RBC bank account.

Keep Reading Show less

Everlast Canada Is Hosting A Contest & You Can Win A Spot On Their Official Team

You can win $1,000 to use toward boxing equipment and much more.

@caleighfit | Instagram, @wall.st.co | Instagram

If you're into fitness, you probably already know that working up a sweat is about more than going through the motions. It's about channelling your inner fighter and becoming your best self, whether you're doing a workout or training for a competition.

With equipment from iconic names like Everlast, it's easy to train like a champion if you've got the ambition to go with it.

Keep Reading Show less

Hellmann’s Just Came Out With A Bacon-Flavoured Vegan Mayo & It’s Only In Canada For A Bit

Plant-based food lovers, meet your new summer-BBQ best friend.

Hulki Okan Tabak | Unsplash | @plant.based.life.newbie | Instagram

It's officially barbecue season and that means a summer full of burgers, hot dogs, salads and skewers. Of course, no backyard grill session is complete without an impressive lineup of condiments too. Though, it isn't a barbecue without dressing your food with tasty mayo, aioli or tzatziki — but what if you're trying out a plant-based diet?

While some may be stuck in the past, thinking that choosing vegan food means giving up flavour, Hellmann's has cracked the code on making a rich, creamy and tasty mayo with 100% plant-based ingredients.

Keep Reading Show less