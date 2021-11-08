7 Stunning Places In Korea That Should Be On Every Canadian’s Travel Bucket List
There's something for everyone.
Steeped in tradition, with an inspiring blend of old and new, Korea is one destination that isn't on every traveller's bucket list — but absolutely should be.
It's a country that's as rich in culture as it is in nightlife. Whether you're into shopping, exploring the great outdoors or putting your feet up in the lap of luxury, you're sure to find what you like in Korea.
As a relatively small country with excellent transportation options, Korea is also easy to navigate. Meander the busy city centres, immerse yourself in tranquil nature and fill up on delicious food — all in the same day.
From catching waves on Jukdo Beach to walking the vibrant streets of Seoul, there are countless things to do in the Land of the Morning Calm. These seven places are just a taste of what's on offer.
Wander The Trendy Streets Of Seoul
If you're a sucker for cutting-edge fashion and art, you'll fall in love with the neon streets of Seoul. Check out historic Gwanghwamun Gate (built in 1395), the weekend market, craft-coffee bars and organic restaurants in the repurposed warehouses of Seongsu-dong Street — the "Brooklyn of Seoul."
For those who prefer a retreat into nature, explore the giant five Seoul Forest parks or the city's Botanic Park to learn about Korean horticulture.
Get Closer To Nature In Gangneung & Yangyang
Korea may not be known for its surfing, but Jukdo Beach is a surfer's dream: it has shallow waters, tall waves, white sand, a lush forest and trendy shops. Another spot to hit up is Surfyy Beach (about 2.5 hours east of Seoul) for its clear waters.
If you love the outdoors but the thought of surfing makes you feel like a fish out of water, plan to visit Gangneung and Yangyang. Plus, there are gorgeous hikes in the area's recreational forest.
Soak Up Seosan's Beautiful History
Just a couple of hours south of Seoul, you'll find Seosan. This city is home to many temples, and it's teeming with thousands of daffodils in the spring.
Take in the history of the Haemieupseong Walled Town, and while you're in the area, don't miss the Ojirigaetbeol Tidal Flat — Seosan is one of the world's largest mud surfaces for clams.
Experience Korean Culture In Daegu
If you visit the city of Daegu, you'll want to check out Bukseong Industrial Tools Street and the old fortress wall. This historic commercial district of oily tool shops is a cool contrast to the city's modern shops and cafes.
If you love thrifting, don't miss the Gwanmun Vintage Market, where you're sure to snag some unique finds. More than a century old, this is Daegu's 3rd largest market, known as "vintage heaven".
Feel The Chill Ocean Vibes At Busan & Tongyeong
If you plan a summertime visit, head down to Korea's "summer capital," Busan.
There, you can wander Ahopsansup Forest — preserved for 400 years until it was opened to the public in 2016 — and relax in the peaceful nearby Eco Park or on Haeundae Beach. Don't forget to swing by Seaside Dragon Temple, acclaimed for its beauty.
The port city of Tongyeong, a couple of hours southwest of Busan, offers a more laid-back vibe. The islands boast scenic ocean views, hikes and spots to meditate.
Take A Step Back In Suncheon
Retreat to the serene Korean countryside for a change of pace. Take a relaxing break in the quaint villages of Yogok and Gusan and the agricultural city of Suncheon.
Lovers of flora and fauna should visit the protected Suncheon Bay Wetland Reserve, featuring about 140 bird species, and the expansive National Garden.
Venture off the beaten path to the traditional folk village for a charming self-guided walking tour.
Witness The Spirit Of Korea In Gyeongju & Andong
If you're looking for a truly authentic Korean cultural experience, look no further than Gyeongju and Andong. In Andong, often referred to as "the capital of Korean spirit," you can find traditional wooden masks, a spicy chicken dish called jjimdak and Hahoe Village, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Speaking of heritage sites, you can find another in the coastal city of Gyeongju: the Bulguksa temple.
History buffs will want to visit the local tomb complex, home to 11,000+ artifacts, as well as the picturesque palace at Wolji Pond. While you're there, stay after sunset to see the Woljeonggyo Bridge light up.
Ready to start planning your future trip? Korea is waiting to welcome you with open arms. With so much to see, do, taste and explore — no matter who you are or what you're into — you're sure to fall in love with the Land of the Morning Calm.
