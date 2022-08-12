7 Tips To Have The Best Time While Travelling With Super Cheap Flights
Let your adventure fund take you further.
After being grounded for so long, many Canadians are excited for a summer of travel. And while it seems the cost of almost everything has increased lately, there are still great deals on flights to be found.
Ultra-low-cost carriers (ULLC) like Flair are bringing you affordable travel from coast to coast and across borders. They’re the country’s fastest-growing low-fare carrier, currently servicing 35 destinations across Canada and North America.
With an impeccable safety record, Flair connects you with the experiences you love — without the markup.
The major appeal of flying with a low-cost airline is only paying for the services you need and getting to your destination for the best price. Turn your ticket savings into a nice meal out or a one-of-a-kind experience instead.
With a little planning, and these seven tips, you can make your ultra-cheap flight a pleasure as you wing your way to adventure.
Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate
The air in planes is notoriously dry, which can dehydrate you more quickly than on the ground. Staying hydrated, inside and out, goes a long way to making your flight as comfortable as possible.
Drinking plenty of water while in the air and having a simple skincare routine can make a world of difference. It doesn’t need to be complicated either — lip balm, moisturizer and sunscreen should do the trick.
Download The Airline App Before You Get To The Airport
When you fly with Flair, you can download the Flair App to get up-to-date info about your flight, check-in and access in-flight entertainment. Play games, browse destination guides, watch movies and even order snacks and beverages straight from your phone.
You can’t always rely on that airport WIFI, so save yourself the last-minute panic by downloading the app before you head to the departure terminal.
Pay For The Conveniences When It Matters
While low-cost airlines don’t charge you for things you won’t use, they are available if you want them. If you crave that window seat or hate boarding last, for example, you can add seat selection and priority boarding as optional extras to your fare when booking.If you have accessibility needs while flying and let the airline know in advance, they can help you board first, among other things, without the charge.
Bring Your Own Bottle
One of the easiest ways to save your money is to skip the marked-up airport drinks and bring your own refillable water bottle. Pack it empty, get through security and then fill up at one of the airport's fountains.
Hydration is key for feeling fresh the moment you walk off the plane, no matter how long your flight was. Plus, using your own bottle instead of disposable plastic is nice for the environment.
Dress For Plane-Temperature Success
From head to toe, your outfit matters when it comes to gliding through security and being comfortable on your flight. Loose-fitting pieces that won't set off the metal detectors are a must (looking at you, boots and belts).
Since planes tend to run on the cooler side, dressing in layers that are easy to take on and off means you can find your exact right temp. You can still keep it aesthetic with a cozy set of coordinates and slip-on sneakers.
Make An In-Flight Essentials Kit
Packing an in-flight kit can seriously boost your comfort. Start with basics like a mask, lip balm, chewing gum or a toothbrush and customize from there.
Some other great additions are noise-cancelling earphones, a soothing eye mask, medicine, a charging cable or some wet wipes. If you arrive early at the airport or have a layover, this kit will come in handy both on and off the plane.
Pack Your Own Snacks
If your goal is to make your dollar go as far as it can, you'll be glad you packed a budget-conscious snack or two when hunger strikes.
Security will usually let you through with unopened food like granola bars or chips from home. Once you’re on the other side, you might be able to find some fresh fruit or a small sandwich to bring onto the plane.
It’s finally time to adventure again, and it doesn’t have to cost you an arm and leg either. Flair connects you with top-notch destinations at the best price so you can focus on what matters — making the most of your getaway.
With these tips, you can stretch your travel fund further while still having a comfy and fun in-flight experience.
