In the news today: Artemis II update, Social media ban, Amazon surcharge

A look at what's in the news for today
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and NASA crewmates to hold news conference
Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and his NASA crewmates are set to take part in a news conference today after the historic Artemis II lunar mission.
Hansen, commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialist Christina Koch will take questions from journalists at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston after splashing down in the Pacific Ocean last Friday.
The 10-day flight saw humanity travel to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years, and Hansen also made history during the mission as the first non-American to travel beyond low Earth orbit.
The Artemis program is setting the stage for a more permanent human lunar presence and laying the groundwork to send astronauts to Mars.
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Culture Minister Marc Miller speaks during a panel at the Liberal Party of Canada convention in Montreal on Friday, April 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Ottawa "very seriously" considering social media ban for kids, minister says
Culture Minister Marc Miller says the federal government is "very seriously" considering introducing a social media ban for kids.
Miller told reporters that a ban could be an important tool, but it's not a solution to the bigger problem of online harms.
Last December, Australia became the first country to pass a law enforcing age limits on social media accounts, and the idea has since gained traction elsewhere.
The government's move to consider age restrictions for social media and AI chatbots received support from Conservative and NDP members of Parliament.
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A package from Amazon Prime is loaded for delivery on a UPS truck, in New York on May 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark Lennihan
Amazon introduces fuel surcharge for Canadian sellers using fulfillment program
Canadian companies using Amazon to pick, pack and ship goods will have to start paying a new surcharge because of rising fuel costs.
The e-commerce giant says the 3.5 per cent surcharge on fulfillment fees will take effect on Friday.
Spokesperson Andrew Gouveia says Amazon felt the surcharge was necessary to partially recover some of the elevated fuel and logistics costs it was experiencing.
Gas prices have soared in the wake of the war in the Middle East, which has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key fuel passageway.
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A woman with a dog walks among the rubble of a house damaged after a Russian strike on residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Russian missiles and drones bombard Ukraine at night, killing at least 16 people
Officials say Russia hammered civilian areas of Ukraine with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles overnight, killing at least 16 people and injuring more than 80 others in its biggest aerial barrage in almost two weeks.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on social media Thursday that Russia launched nearly 700 drones and dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles, primarily targeting civilians.
Sybiha says at least four people, including a 12-year-old, were killed in Kyiv, nine were killed in the southern port city of Odesa, three were killed in the central Dnipro region, and one was killed in Zaporizhzhia in the south.
Ukraine's air force said 20 strike drones and 12 missiles hit 26 locations.
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Residents gather for a ceremony to officially open a new public works building, the first permanent municipal building to be rebuilt since a 2021 wildfire destroyed 90 per cent of the village, in Lytton, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lytton was razed by fire. Some fear financial ruin is next for the tiny B.C. village
Several residents of Lytton say they're concerned the village in British Columbia is heading for financial disaster after the community was mostly wiped out by wildfire in 2021.
They worry it faces bankruptcy from the costs of maintaining more than $50 million in planned infrastructure funded by the federal government, saying the facilities will be overbuilt for the village that is currently home to about 75 people.
Former mayor Jan Polderman and current village councillor Jennifer Thoss say there are no clear answers to how much it will cost or how the village will pay to run the facilities, which include a $26-million community hub and swimming pool.
Thoss says Lytton was struggling before the fire with its operating budget and the planned facilities will strain its limited tax base.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2026.
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