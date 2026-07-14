In the news today: U.S.-Iran clash heats up, Canadian ships stuck, B.C. pilot dies

A look at what's in the news for today
A look at what's in the news for today
Two men wade in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz with vessels anchored in the background, off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP)
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Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …

US attacks Iran and Tehran retaliates across the Middle East as both vie for control of strait

The U.S. has launched more strikes on Iran after President Donald Trump said Washington is “reinstating” a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump separately suggested the United States will charge other ships for safe passage, upending hundreds of years of American policy supporting freedom of navigation across the globe.

Iran responded with attacks targeting Bahrain, Jordan and two tankers associated with the United Arab Emirates travelling through the strait, killing one mariner and wounding eight others.

The U.A.E. has threatened to retaliate against Iran, potentially drawing the nation, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, back into fighting with Tehran. 

The attacks come as Iran and the U.S. both vie for control of the strait.

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A look at what's in the news for today The cargo ship Rosaire A. Desgagnés unloads freight to be hauled into Iqualuit, Nunavut, on Aug. 18, 2009. Adrian Wyld/TCPI/The Canadian Press

‘A moving target’: Two Canadian ships anxious to leave Gulf after almost five months

A Canadian shipping firm says it has repeatedly had to postpone plans to exit the Strait of Hormuz after nearly five months trapped in the Persian Gulf.

Quebec-based Desgagnés’ two freighter ships are the only known Canadian commercial vessels that were stuck in the Gulf when the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran in late February.

Vice-president of Desgagnés, Pascal Larose, says U.S. Navy officials in Bahrain have provided him with a route to steer clear of mines and pledged a measure of protection when the time comes to leave.

But Larose says the “danger zone” will take 12 hours to sail through and that the whole ordeal has been “very costly” for the company.

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A look at what's in the news for today Firefighters drive along Highway 550 as they try to access the Gold Mountain Fire on the town line of Ouray and Ridgeway, Colo., on Sunday, June 28, 2026. (Michael Seamans/The Gazette via AP)

B.C. helicopter pilot helping to fight Colorado wildfire killed in weekend crash

Police in southwestern Colorado say a man from British Columbia died after the helicopter he was piloting crashed Sunday while battling a wildfire.

Adam Murdie with Colorado's Gunnison County Sheriff's Office says the body of 56-year-old Nicholas Dale was pulled from his helicopter that went down in the Silver Jack Reservoir, southwest of Aspen.

Murdie said Dale, who was from the community of Sooke on Vancouver Island, had been helping with the Gold Mountain Fire, which has grown to about 148 square kilometres.

A procession for the father of two was held on Monday, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said state flags would fly at half-mast once Dale's memorial service is scheduled.

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A look at what's in the news for today The National War museum is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, June 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Turkish gun given to PM would have to undergo review before going in museum

Canada's national war and history museums say they would have to conduct a review before they could display a personalized revolver given to Prime Minister Mark Carney at this year's NATO summit.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave each visiting NATO leader a handgun with their name engraved on it as a gift at the conclusion of the recent summit in Ankara, Turkey.

Carney told reporters last week he thought the revolver could live somewhere like the Canadian War Museum.

Avra Gibbs Lamey, a spokesperson for the Canadian War Museum and Canadian Museum of History, says there hasn't been a formal offer to donate the revolver yet, but that her team is working with the Prime Minister's Office to ensure the gun is "preserved appropriately."

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A look at what's in the news for today Angine de Poitrine are shown during an appearance on BBC talk show "Later … with Jools Holland," in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — BBC Studios (Mandatory Credit)

'We're just normal humans': Angine de Poitrine on their out-of-this world success

Rock duo Angine de Poitrine is in Toronto for four shows this week.

The Quebec internet sensations went from virtually unknown earlier this year to packing venues around the world.

The anonymous pair perform in polka-dot-speckled costumes and claim to be 333-year-old aliens.

Angine de Poitrine will open tonight for American rocker Jack White at the RBC Amphitheatre before heading to a sold-out show at Mod Club, the first of a three-night run there.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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