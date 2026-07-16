In the news today: Wildfires destroy homes, U.S.-Iran strikes intensify, OSAP ruling
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Fast-moving fires destroy homes in northern Ontario as crews fight flames
Winds out of the northwest could fan the flames of dozens of forest fires that have already devastated communities in northern Ontario.
Environment Canada says the community of Armstrong can expect widespread smoke with wind gusts of up to 40 kilometres per hour for most of today.
The fires have prompted evacuation orders for several communities, including Armstrong, Lac La Croix First Nation, Whitesand First Nation, Gull Bay First Nation and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation.
Premier Doug Ford has said crews are hard at work fighting more than 180 wildfires across northern Ontario, and the province will spare no expense in keeping people safe.
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A woman wearing a mask crosses the street in Toronto as wildfire smoke fills the city, on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor
Winds carrying wildfire smoke over Ontario force cancellation of music festival
Several parts of Ontario have traded heat warnings for air quality warnings as gritty, dusty wildfire smoke permeates the skies.
Air quality warnings are now in place from Thunder Bay to Kingston and down to London as residents of several First Nations communities in northwestern Ontario flee forest fires.
The smoke was so bad on Wednesday that it turned Toronto's skyline an eerie shade of orange and forced the first night of an outdoor music festival in London to end early.
Organizers with Rock the Park said on social media the move was made out of safety and that ticket holders would be refunded.
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Law enforcement officers block the road near the scene of an active shooter on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
Canadian diplomats in U.S. face gun violence, housing woes, audit finds
An internal government audit of Canadian diplomatic missions in the U.S. completed late last year says staff faced safety risks and problems with accessing health care.
The audit by Global Affairs Canada says American cities present security risks due to street crime, protests, the widespread presence of guns, and social problems such as substance abuse and mental-health issues.
The audit says this has an impact on the daily operations of consulates in cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta and Detroit.
The audit also suggests Canada has outdated affordability ratings for American cities, with two-thirds of all rents paid by diplomats in the U.S. requiring exemptions because they exceeded the ceiling Ottawa set.
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Three boys play in the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz, as a plume of smoke rises from an explosion in the background, off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday, July 13, 2026. (Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP)
U.S. expands strikes into northern Iran and disables ship trying to run blockade
The United States has intensified its strikes targeting Iran, hitting targets further north.
American forces also fired into a ship they accused of trying to break the naval blockade on the Islamic Republic, and Tehran retaliated early Thursday with missile and drone fire targeting Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait before dawn.
Days of back-and-forth strikes by the U.S. and Iran across the Middle East and renewed threats to the Strait of Hormuz have shredded the interim deal to end the Iran war and the region could tip back into all-out war.
Already, Iranian officials say U.S. strikes have killed more than 35 people and wounded over 300 others.
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Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn speaks during question period in the Ontario legislature in Toronto on Tuesday March 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Ontario disqualifies students at five career colleges from receiving OSAP loans
Ontario's colleges and universities ministry has disqualified students at five private career colleges from receiving student assistance loans this coming year.
In a statement, the government did not specify its concerns with four Academy of Learning locations and Citi College of Canadian Careers, but a court challenge from three of the schools suggests it centres around online enrolment.
Premier Doug Ford's government has barred career college students from accessing O-SAP grants, as it sharply reduces the amount students at publicly funded colleges and universities can get.
The schools have applied to court for a judicial review of the decision, arguing it is unfair, and saying the ministry's concerns related to asynchronous learning and high-risk admissions practices.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2026.
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