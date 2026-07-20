In the news today: June inflation numbers, Ont wildfires, Victoria subs extension
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
Statistics Canada set to report June inflation figures
Statistics Canada is set to publish new inflation data for June this morning.
A Reuters poll of economists expects inflation fell to 2.9 per cent last month from a recent high of 3.2 per cent in May.
Motorists were paying less for gasoline last month amid prospects of peace between the United States and Iran.
Those costs have jumped up again in recent weeks but economists say June's temporary relief should be enough to drag inflation lower.
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File photo -- HMCS Windsor seen in the harbour in Halifax on Friday, June 25, 2021. The Victoria-class submarine is one of four in the fleet based on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Babcock's in-service contract for Victoria subs extended 6 years
The federal government has awarded Babcock Canada a six-year extension on its servicing contract for the Royal Canadian Navy's Victoria-class submarines.
The contract is valued at $1.1 billion and includes options to extend the in-service support through the fleet's end of life, as the navy transitions to new submarines.
Canada's fleet of four Victoria submarines is expected to be retired in the mid-2030s.
Prime Minister Mark Carney announced earlier this month Canada's preferred bidder for its next fleet of subs will be a German-Norwegian partnership.
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A young family boards a plane as they are evacuated from Neskantaga First Nation, Ont., Saturday, July 18, 2026. The community of Neskantaga has been put under a state of emergency by the Chief and Council in response to the threat of wildfires and weather conditions impacting the community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Close to 200 wildfires are active in northern Ontario, as more communities prepare to evacuate.
Nearly 200 wildfires are currently burning across Northern Ontario, with 57 said to be out of control.
The majority of the fires are burning in the Northwest region.
This comes as Northern Ontario communities prepare for further evacuations as officials warn increased wildfire activity and worsening smoke conditions could continue into the foreseeable future.
Neskantaga First Nation is planning another evacuation flight today, with evacuees heading to Toronto as Thunder Bay faces limited hotel space.
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Jessica Glowacki, founder of social network Eh! poses for a photo in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Canadian social platforms put patriotism first in fight against U.S. tech powerhouses
Canadian social platforms put patriotism first in fight against U.S. tech powerhouses
When U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term and mused publicly about making Canada the 51st state, it inadvertently became a call to action for Jessica Glowacki and Ben Waldman.
Amid the presidential barbs, the entrepreneurs each realized there was something lacking from the many available social media platforms -- Canadian values.
Most social networks Canadians use are U.S.-owned or run on American infrastructure.
Independently of one another, Parksville, B.C., program manager Glowacki founded social network Eh! and Ottawa creative director Waldman developed competitor Gander. While each has its own idiosyncrasies, the mission is much the same: give locals a more patriotic alternative to household names like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.
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U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra, left, talks with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith prior to the arrival of President Donald Trump in Calgary, Sunday, June 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
U.S. Ambassador Hoekstra set to speak at Edmonton conference on regional partnerships
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada is set to speak in Edmonton today at a regional economic conference.
The agenda for the Pacific Northwest Economic Region's annual summit says Pete Hoekstra is to talk about how regional partnerships support cross-border relationships.
The organization was established in 1991 by five U.S. states, three western provinces and the Yukon and Northwest Territories to promote collaboration.
Many politicians and industry officials on both sides of the border are scheduled to speak at the conference, including Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.
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A cast of a partial dinosaur skull impression found in a sandstone block in 2017 in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., is shown in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout â�� Colton Coppock (Mandatory Credit)
Remains of dinosaur skull found in B.C. campground belonged to T. rex 'great-uncle'
The remains of a dinosaur skull found in British Columbia campground belonged to a tyrannosaur that was lighter and faster than its more famous relative, the T. rex, say the authors of a new study.
University of Alberta researchers studied the cast of a partial skull impression that was left about 76 million years ago and discovered it belonged to a horned dinosaur known as Gorgosaurus.
Their findings, published in the journal Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology last month, give new insight into a species that once roamed what is now Western Canada, said lead author Colton Coppock.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2026.
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