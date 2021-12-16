Trending Tags

A TikTok Video Shows A Secret Speakeasy Hidden Under A Woman's Kitchen & This Is The Dream

"Tell me you're rich without telling me..."

theresapizzaaa | TikTok

Most people have pots or cleaning supplies under their kitchen island.

This woman has a bar.

TikToker @theresapizzaaa is enjoying a second round of viral fame on the platform, after sharing a quick walkthrough of the epic bar hidden beneath her home.

"When I'm bored and I remember I have a speakeasy under my kitchen island," she writes in the caption on her video, which has tens of millions of views this year.

@theresapizzaaa

Answer @im_siowei

The video shows Theresa leading viewers into her kitchen, where she opens up the cupboards to reveal a secret staircase that leads down to a truly epic basement.

The sped-up tour reveals that she has a massive basement with a wine cellar, a cozy reading area and another secret door in a bookshelf that leads into the speakeasy.

And what a speakeasy it is. The bar looks like a full-sized pub, with room for dancing and live performances.

She's also posted other videos showing a more in-depth look at the space.

The videos show that her basement is outfitted with all kinds of old-timey items, such as a rotary phone booth and a big old cigarette machine.

She's also got a small movie theatre with retro seats down there, and enough seating for over a dozen people in the speakeasy itself.

Needless to say, other TikTokers were impressed and more than a little jealous at the mansion-level basement.

"You mean you have another house?" one user wrote in the comments.

"World's best tornado shelter," another wrote.

Theresa posted the original TikTok video in May, and it's since racked up more than 35 million views. She reposted the video this week and added another 6.8 million views to her count within a few days.

"Tell me you're rich without telling me," the top comment reads.

