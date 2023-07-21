These Ottawa Apartments Say They'll Save You $100s A Month, So We Double-Checked The Math
Plus, anyone who signs a lease in August could win a $1,000 shopping spree.
Whether it's due to inflation, greedflation or skimpflation, living is seriously expensive these days.
So when you come across a company that claims to offer you a more affordable way to live — in a trendy part of town, no less — it can pay to run the numbers.
With three buildings in sought-after spots in Ottawa, Envie offers students and young professionals stylish living in all-inclusive, furnished suites. They also claim their flat-rate leases can save residents hundreds of dollars a month.
If true, Envie offers young folks the opportunity to get set up with sweet digs in Ottawa while saving their hard-earned dough. So do the claims add up?
Utilities
Elisha Barry using a washing machine in an Envie suite.
Additonal cost at Envie: $0
Average cost in Ottawa: approximately $236.84 per month
If you're moving out for the first time, seeing how quickly your basic utility expenses add up can be surprising.
According to Numbeo, Ottawans pay an average of $236.84 monthly to cover electricity, heating, cooling and water costs. At Envie, hydro, water and gas are all included in the rent, bringing your utility costs to effectively $0.
With no surprises on the horizon, you don't have to stress about taking a long, relaxing shower or doing that extra load of laundry.
Internet
A person uses a laptop in an Envie penthouse lounge.
Additonal cost at Envie: $0
Average cost in Ottawa: $85 per month, approximately
Whether it's to spend long nights studying, working from home or unwinding with top-tier streaming, reliable access to the web is an essential part of life.
Statistics from CRTC show that you can expect to pay between $70 and $100 per month for high-speed internet in Ontario. With internet covered by your rent at Envie, you don't have to pay anything extra each month to get online.
Furniture
An Envie suite living room.
Additonal cost at Envie: $0
Average cost in Ottawa: a one-off cost of around $3,500
One huge expense of moving to any new place, particularly your first apartment, is furnishing it.
For a bed frame, mattress, dresser, TV, desk, chair, sofa, coffee table, dishware, bedsheets and kitchenware, you can expect to spend about $3,500. Even more, if you're throwing in a fridge and appliances.
But Envie does things a little differently by offering suites that are already furnished, saving you serious cash.
Gym membership
The gym at Envie Rideau.
Additonal cost at Envie: $0
Average cost in Ottawa: $50 per month, approximately
A gym membership can cost you anything from $20 to about $80 a month in Ottawa, plus the added inconvenience of travelling there and back.
At Envie, residents have access to a state-of-the-art gym in the building, kitted out with free weights, cardio machines and more for no additional fee.
Transportation
A bus in Ottawa.
Additonal cost at Envie: $0
Average cost in Ottawa: $125.50 per month
When it comes to getting around the city, a monthly OCTranspo pass will set you back $125.50. Envie's buildings are located in Little Italy and downtown on Rideau Street — all super walkable locations.
Envie Little Italy even offers a bi-weekly bus that residents can use to go grocery shopping without worrying about how to get their goodies home.
Socializing
Additonal cost at Envie: $0
Average cost in Ottawa: At least $80 per month
Being social in Ottawa will set you back an average of $29 for an inexpensive meal at a restaurant, about $9 for a beer and $6 for a fancy coffee, according to figures on Numbeo.
At Envie, friendly insiders plan regular activities like wine and paint nights, murder mysteries, yoga classes, basketball games, movie nights and more. These activities are free for residents, allowing you to get out of your suite and be social without spending a penny.
Rent
An Envie suite bedroom.
Total at Envie: Starting at $1,750
Average cost in Ottawa: $1,605 per month for a studio
On paper, the rent at Envie is slightly higher than the average Ottawa apartment. But that flat fee includes everything from the internet and bills to entertainment and furniture.
According to the Rentals.ca June 2023 Rent Report, the national capital is seeing average rent prices of $1,605 for a studio, $1,972 for a one-bedroom and $2,430 for a two-bedroom — year-on-year increases of about 13%, 14% and 18%, respectively.
Meanwhile, a studio at Envie Rideau or Little Italy will cost around $1,750-$2,200 a month for a studio and $2,500-$3,100 for a two-bedroom apartment.
The bottom line
An Envie gym.
When you add it all up, the average person can expect to spend about $2,473 per month to rent an apartment, furnish it and cover the bills in Ottawa. At Envie, you pay in between $1,200 and $2,200 — and that's it.
So, would living at Envie save you hundreds of dollars a month? It seems like the answer is: "And then some."
Right now, they're giving residents who sign a lease in August the chance to win a $1,000 spending spree, and if you move in by the end of summer, you can get to know your neighbours by attending Envie's frosh week activities.
In the first week of September, there's a welcome party, release and re-energize activities, karaoke, craft and coffee sessions, neighbour mixers and the NFL season opener to look forward to.
If you're a student or young professional looking to make your mark in Ottawa, you can book a viewing at any of Envie's three locations to see what they're all about.
Envie Rideau is in the heart of downtown Ottawa, right near the Byward Market, Rideau Centre, University of Ottawa, Rideau Canal and Parliament.
Envie Little Italy I and II are in the vibrant Little Italy neighbourhood, close to Carleton, Dow's Lake and amazing restaurants and nightlife.
