Alberta extends deadline by one month to apply for $100 affordability rebate

Alberta extends time to apply for $100 rebate
Alberta extends time to apply for $100 rebate
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, right, announces a new affordability measure in Calgary, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Alberta's government is extending the application deadline for its $100 affordability rebate by one month.

Eligible residents will have until Oct. 31 to apply online for the fuel tax payments announced in June.

Also, starting Thursday, the province is pausing its fuel tax for three months to help combat the cost at the pumps.

Four months ago, Premier Danielle Smith said the rebate was chosen because of concerns that tax cuts don't always get passed on to consumers.

But Smith said last week that Albertans weren't happy with the rebate program, and her government would revert to cutting its 13 cents per litre tax on gasoline and diesel until the end of the year.

Nearly 3.4 million adult Albertans are eligible for the rebate, but Finance Minister Jason Nixon says so far about 1.5 million people have applied.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2026.

By Lisa Johnson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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