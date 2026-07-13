Alberta, Ottawa and oilsands companies reach Pathways agreement

Alberta, Ottawa and industry reach Pathways deal
Alberta, Ottawa and industry reach Pathways deal
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith arrive to announce a proposed pipeline from Alberta to the B.C. coast in Calgary on Thursday, July 2, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Writer

The Alberta government, Ottawa and five major oilsands producers have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance the multibillion-dollar Pathways carbon capture and storage project. 

The Pathways project is a condition for a new West Coast oilsands pipeline moving ahead. 

The federal government has committed to extending investment tax credits for various carbon capture equipment to 2035.

Alberta says it will finalize its own incentive program for carbon capture. 

The memorandum of understanding says the Pathways project would proceed in stages, with a Jan. 1, 2035, completion date. 

The members of the consortium behind the Pathways alliance are Canadian Natural Resources, Imperial Oil, Suncor, Cenovus and ConocoPhillips. 

This story was first published by The Canadian Press on July 13, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CVE) (TSX:IMO) (TSX:SU) (TSX:CNQ) 

By Lauren Krugel | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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