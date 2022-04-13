Ali Wong Is Divorcing Her Husband & All Those 'Monogamy Jail' Jokes Suddenly Hit Different
Her last Netflix special was all about cheating 👀
Comedian Ali Wong and husband Justin Hakuta are divorcing after eight years of marriage, and now all of the receipts are on Netflix.
Wong's representative confirmed the news to People on Tuesday.
The Baby Cobra star, 39, frequently ripped on her husband and their marriage in her standup act, and in several comedy specials on Netflix.
She even went into detail about how she wants to cheat on him because of her "midlife crisis" in her latest special, Don Wong, which dropped on Netflix earlier this year.
"Like an idiot, I asked this dude to ask me to go to prison," she said in that special. "And now I'm in monogamy jail and I don't know how to get out."
She also joked in that special that she thinks about cheating on him every five minutes, but she hasn't done it yet "because no worthy opportunity has presented itself."
Of course, that was standup comedy and you have to take it all with a big grain of salt, but the fact that they divorced less than a year after that special dropped is curious.
Wong and Hakuta met at a wedding reception in 2010 when he was a Harvard business student. They got married in 2014 and had their first daughter a year later, followed by another girl in 2017. Hakuta went on to become a successful entrepreneur, while Wong's comedy career also took off in the late 2010s.
Wong wrote in her 2019 memoir that she signed a prenup with Hakuta before they got married, Vanity Fair reports.
"I signed a document specifically outlining how much I couldn't depend on my husband," she wrote.
"My father always praised 'the gift of fear.' And that prenup scared the s*it out of me. In the end, being forced to sign that prenup was one of the greatest things that ever happened to me and my career."