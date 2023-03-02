Ali Wong Is 'Close' With Her Ex Despite The Cheating Jokes & It's An 'Unconventional' Divorce
They're still friends after "monogamy jail."
Ali Wong is speaking about her divorce for the first time in almost a year, and it sounds like her now-ex is over all those "I want to cheat on my husband" jokes she told in her Netflix special.
Wong opened up about her "unconventional divorce" from Justin Hakuta in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter this week, and she says the former couple is on pretty great terms, despite all the jokes.
“We’re really, really close; we’re best friends," she said of Hakuta. "We’ve been through so much together. It’s a very unconventional divorce."
The comedian told THR that she was shocked by the reaction to her divorce announcement in April 2022, which came shortly after her latest comedy special, Don Wong, dropped on Netflix.
"I did not expect the announcement to be so widespread," Wong said.
Wong blasted her marriage and talked about how much she wanted to cheat in Don Wong, which you can still watch on Netflix.
"Like an idiot, I asked this dude to ask me to go to prison," she said in that special. "And now I'm in monogamy jail and I don't know how to get out."
She also joked that she thinks about cheating on him every five minutes, but she hadn't done it yet "because no worthy opportunity has presented itself."
Ali Wong Don Wong Special Official Clip.Netflix Is A Joke | Youtube
Of course, the special was an act and not necessarily about how Wong really felt, but many were connecting the dots after her marriage ended.
Now, Wong says she and Hakuta are doing well as co-parents to their two daughters, and they even played pickleball together on the morning before the THR interview.
She says things are actually so good that Hakuta plans to join her on tour this summer as she rolls out her next act, which will address her dating life after marriage.
Surely that won't be awkward, right?