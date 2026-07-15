Illegal harvest of Yukon sheep leads to $100,000 in fines against Alaskan hunters
Officials from the Yukon and Alaska say two thinhorn sheep that were harvested illegally in the Canadian territory have been returned, following the resolution of a cross-border poaching case that resulted in more than $100,000 in combined fines.
A joint statement issued by the Yukon government, U.S. National Park Service and Alaska Wildlife Troopers on Tuesday says the two rams were returned to the territory during a meeting of enforcement officials in May.
It says Yukon and U.S. wildlife officials had worked together on the investigation that led to three American hunters pleading guilty to unlawfully harvesting the sheep in the territory, having reported killing the animals in Alaska.
They entered guilty pleas in Yukon territorial court in December 2024 and the statement says the trio were handed fines of $10,000 each, to be paid to the territory's Turn in Poachers and Polluters Fund, while two of the hunters were fined another $3,500 each after pleading guilty to wasting meat from the sheep.
It says the three hunters were also put on probation for five years, fined US$5,000 each and ordered to collectively pay US$58,200 in restitution to the Yukon government after facing related charges in U.S. District Court in Alaska last year.
The statement notes the restitution amount has since been paid in full.
"The significant outcome of this case underscores the serious consequences of illegal cross-border activity and sets a strong precedent for higher penalties against those who violate wildlife laws," the joint statement says.
The hunters were also ordered to forfeit their firearms, along with the rams and their horns, it says.
The case stemmed from a partnership between Yukon and U.S. wildlife officials in August 2022 to jointly patrol the border and monitor for illegal hunting.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2026.
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