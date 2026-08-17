Quebec will need to make a $2 billion effort to balance budget, says auditor general

Auditor says $2 billion in cuts needed in Quebec
Auditor says $2 billion in cuts needed in Quebec
The Quebec Fleur-de-lis provincial flag flies on top of the National Assembly’s main tower, Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Quebec City. The Fleur-de-lis will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Saturday.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

A new reports says the next Quebec government will need to make budget cuts totaling at least $2 billion starting next year to stay on track toward a balanced budget.

This is one of the conclusions of the Quebec auditor general’s analysis of the 2026 pre-election report released today.

Christine Roy says government will have to tighten its belt for several years to comply with the Balanced Budget Act, which requires the deficit to be eliminated by 2029–30.

In 2028–29, the fiscal framework calls for a $3 billion effort.

The government will also need to eliminate a $1.85 billion shortfall. 

Overall, the auditor general notes that achieving the government's planned budget will be a challenge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2026.

By Stéphane Rolland | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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