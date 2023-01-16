The Viral Ex-Waffle House Worker Is Now An Action Figure & She's Even Got Her Own Mini Chair
"Waffle House Wendy" dodged a flying chair mid-fight.
A former Waffle House employee in Austin, TX went viral after a violent fight on the clock with customers. The staff threw pots and pans to defend themselves, but it wasn't until Halie Booth dodged a chair in mid-air that was thrown by one of the patrons that caught people's attention.
Booth told Tucker Carlson on FOX News that after the video went viral, which was nearly a year after the fight occurred, she was blacklisted from the company.
However, the public gave her redemption. People online deemed her as "Waffle House Wendy" and basically made her another Avenger on the Internet.
She got so popular from this fight that fans started making superhero art and action figures in honor of her. Each one includes a chair nearby.
The video received 227.2K views and many people commented in support of the figurine.
"If she doesn’t get a cameo in the next marvel movie I ain't watching it," one person wrote.
Others said they want the creator to send her one, to which the TikToker responded that "Waffle House Wendy" will be receiving one.
People also made her into comic art that is being sold on merchandise. Booth is promoting the online store on her personal Twitter page, where you can get "Waffle Warrior" T-shirts, sweaters and a holographic sticker.
The store is open until January 22.
\u201cITS FINALLY READY!!!! @zachrawartwork has been working his ass off and it's well deserved PRE-ORDERED HAVE STARTED.. GRAB ONE WHILE U CAN!! https://t.co/NXPly84of8\u201d— The Real WWendy \u270a\ud83c\udffc\ud83e\udd1f\ud83c\udffc (@The Real WWendy \u270a\ud83c\udffc\ud83e\udd1f\ud83c\udffc) 1673043033
There is also a GoFundMe account to help her financially since she was out of work at Waffle House. The donation goal was $5,000 but the organizer raised $16,221 for her.
She has been doing interviews ever since the holidays when the fight recirculated. She now has 27.1K followers on Twitter.
