Texas Waffle House Staff Threw Pans & A Coffee Pot At Customers In A Violent Fight (VIDEO)
A customer threw a chair back at them.
Waffle House is a fast food establishment to enjoy breakfast menu items and spend time with loved ones. However, one friend group's visit to the eatery wasn't so cordial, and the staff got involved in an all-out brawl over the counter.
The Austin, TX, location has recently gone viral as videos surfaced from a fight that happened around December 22. The clip gained millions of views and is published all over Twitter.
It shows a staff member standing on the main floor talking to a group of patrons who were yelling at the employees behind the breakfast bar.
It escalated quickly when one of the customers jumped on a table near the cash register. When she got off of it, a worker took a glass coffee pot and threw it over the counter in the woman's direction as it smashed to the ground with force.
\u201cThe craziest Waffle House fight in Austin TX straight up WWE match\ud83d\ude02\u201d— Wallstreet_Ray (@Wallstreet_Ray) 1671749463
That same customer then started taking anything she could find at the bar area where the placemats were set and throwing them back at the employees.
That's when a different Waffle House colleague started throwing pans at the woman. At the same time, the patron's friend tumbled over the counter and a fistfight broke out between the staff and consumers.
As people began to slowly break up the fight, the woman who tumbled behind the counter picked up a chair and threw it at the hired individual who originally threw the coffee pot.
Narcity reached out to Waffle House requesting comment on the matter, though they have not immediately responded. However, social media users definitely had some comments and replies.
Comedian and actor Brad Williams even had a response, joking that Waffle House employees should be one of the U.S. military branches.
\u201cThe US Military has many branches defending our country\nArmy\nNavy\nMarines \nAir Force\nWaffle House Employees \n\u201d— Brad Williams (@Brad Williams) 1672233375
Others compared the on-duty staff to The Avengers.
One user joked in reference to the film that you'll need Infinity stones if you head to that Austin location.
"Waffle House employees assembling when it’s time to fight some customers," wrote another who added a gif of the superheroes getting ready to take down villains.
\u201cWaffle House employees assembling when it\u2019s time to fight some customers \n\u201d— I have so many questions? (@I have so many questions?) 1672189411
As far as what caused the fight, the catalyst that made both parties so unnerved is unclear.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.