B.C. approves block-caving for Red Chris Mine, site where three workers were trapped

B.C. approves block-caving at Red Chris Mine
B.C. approves block-caving at Red Chris Mine
A sign at the entrance to the Red Chris mine near Iskut, B.C., is shown on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Middleton
Writer

The British Columbia government has approved an amended environment assessment certificate for block-caving at the Red Chris Mine, the same site where three workers were trapped last July. 

The copper and gold mine in northwestern B.C. is already operating as an open pit mine, but the amended environmental assessment will allow for block-caving, an underground mining method. 

The workers were more than 500 metres down when they were trapped by two collapses, although they remained safe in a refuge station until they were rescued more than two days later. 

The workers were performing specialized exploratory drilling for the mine's transition to the block-cave mining method when they were trapped. 

The government says the decision to approve a changed environmental assessment certificate was made after it reviewed a report from the Environmental Assessment Office and the Tahltan Central Government gave its consent for the change. 

The approval also comes with 27 binding conditions for the certification, including monitoring water and air quality and ground stability.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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