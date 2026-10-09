B.C. campaign: Dumped Conservative 'truly sorry' for posts, Eby says it's a disgrace
Here are some of the latest developments in the British Columbia election campaign.
DITCHED CANDIDATE 'TRULY SORRY'
A candidate for British Columbia's provincial election, kicked out of the Conservative party over online posts the NDP called racist, says he is "truly sorry."
Victoria-Beacon Hill candidate Joachim Agou says on social media that he takes responsibility for his words but rejects accusations of racism.
In one post, Agou said a car that drove through a pro-Palestine protest "should have reversed" over demonstrators, while another showed him sharing a meme that used an expletive to describe Pakistan.
NDP Leader David Eby says it's "a continuation of embarrassing conduct by Conservative candidates" and a disgrace that Agou was ever put forward.
Interim Conservative Party leader Lorne Doerkson said Thursday that Agou's posts were inexcusable and if elected Oct. 24, Agou would not be part of their caucus.
Agou says in a Thursday Facebook post that he should have expressed himself "more clearly and calmly," stating that demonstrations "should not bring a city to a standstill or put lives at risk."
He says he understands why the Conservatives withdrew their support and he will run as an independent in the riding considered to be an NDP stronghold.
CONSERVATIVES UNVEIL TV AD
The B.C. Conservatives have released a television advertisement introducing interim leader Doerkson to the province, showing him fighting a wildfire and criticizing Eby's early election call.
Doerkson, who was elevated to the main Opposition party's leadership just two days before the election was called last month, says in the ad that people are asking where he came from.
He says he's "been here the whole time," as news footage of him fighting a fire with a hose flashes onscreen.
Doerkson, dressed in a blue suit and ties, speaks straight to the camera as he says Eby called the election "because he sees an opportunity for himself," while Doerkson sees an opportunity for British Columbians.
LEADERS TO ATTEND Q AND A SESSION
The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade says it will host Eby, Doerkson and Green Party Leader Emily Lowan on Tuesday as they present their visions for B.C.
The board says the event at a hotel in Vancouver won't be a debate, instead each leader will deliver an address followed by a question-and-answer session with the board's president Bridgitte Anderson.
The campaign's only live and televised leaders' debate will take place next Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.
By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.