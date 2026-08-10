20,000 evacuees fled ferocious B.C. wildfire. These are some of their stories

Greg Krauter, who was forced to evacuate his Summerland, B.C., property with his seven goats due to the Bald Range wildfire, loads the younger ones into his truck outside an evacuee centre, in Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. The Bald Range wildfire in British Columbia's south Okanagan region has forced 20,000 people out of their homes in the Peachland and Summerland areas.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck