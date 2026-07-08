Mental state 'stable' for father who killed kids, B.C. review board says

B.C. killer's risk 'manageable': review board
B.C. killer's risk 'manageable': review board
Allan Schoenborn is shown in this sketch attending a British Columbia Review Board in Coquitlam, B.C. on Thursday March 12, 2020.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don
Writer

The British Columbia Review Board says the risk posed by a man found not criminally responsible for killing his three children is now "manageable" in the community with oversight, supervision and multiple conditions.

The board decided last month to grant Allan Schoenborn a conditional discharge requiring that he live under supervision and the written reasons for that decision were made public on Wednesday.

The panel that reviewed the case says in the 14-page document that Schoenborn’s mental state has been stable for years, his psychotic disorder has been in full remission and he has been compliant with his medication.

It says he has been gradually granted more access to the community since 2019, and that most recently he has been living at a staffed supportive-living environment where he is able to stay in his own cottage.

Schoenborn was found not criminally responsible for the first-degree murders of his three children — five-year-old Cordon, eight-year-old Max, and 10-year-old Kaitlynne — at their Merritt, B.C., home in 2008.

The board stopped short of granting him an absolute discharge, pointing to an expert report that says without oversight in the community he would likely have no connections, raising the risk of him stopping treatment and relapsing.

A psychiatric report says Schoenborn’s long-term plans have been to live in an apartment and get a cat, and that he said he is not interested in an intimate relationship.

The board's written decision notes that lawyers for both the attorney general and the director of the forensic hospital argued that the evidence "continues to establish that Mr. Schoenborn meets the threshold of significant threat so as to warrant the continued involvement of forensic services in Mr. Schoenborn’s life and board oversight."

The written decision says the crimes in question are "of the utmost seriousness."

"The depth of anguish and heartbreak experienced by the victims’ family and loved ones is immeasurable and cannot be overstated," it says.

A representative for the family of Schoenborn’s victims has called the decision to grant the condition discharge “baffling.” 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

You could get $400 or more from this Silk and Great Value class action lawsuit

There is a $7.5 million settlement.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 7 are out and there's a $20 million jackpot

A few Maxplus prizes have been won!

11 jobs with Canadian airlines you can get in Ontario that offer travel perks

You don't have to travel for work to get these travel discounts. ✈️

Canada's first grocery benefit payment went out but you might not have received up to $222

Do you have direct deposit set up with the CRA?

Toll from B.C. fishing charter sinking rises as woman dies in hospital

B.C. charter boat sinking toll rises

In the news today: Carney at NATO, Trump labour tariffs, cancer blood tests

A look at what's in the news for today

Bank of Canada ordered to stop using replacement workers during strike

Bank of Canada told to not use replacement workers

Canada says there's no basis for Trump's forced labour tariffs

No basis for Trump's forced labour tariffs: Canada