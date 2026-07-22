B.C.'s Brunswick Creek wildfire triggers more evacuations

B.C. wildfire triggers more evacuations
B.C. wildfire triggers more evacuations
The Brunswick Creek wildfire consumes trees on a mountainside, in Boston Bar, B.C., on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Evacuation orders in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon are spreading as the Brunswick Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control.

The latest call for locals to get out comes in the Hells Gate area, just downstream of the community of Boston Bar, where the Fraser River's flow tightens.

Another covers an unspecified number of properties along Scuzzy Creek Forest Service Road, on the west side of the river.

Earlier Tuesday evening, the Fraser Valley Regional District ordered any residents remaining in Boston Bar to evacuate the area immediately, saying a new wildfire had ignited south of the community and was spreading quickly due to strong winds.

A new evacuation alert was issued for the area south of Hells Gate, stretching to the Alexandra Bridge, a historic suspension bridge built in 1926.

Officials say they have set up an Evacuee Reception Centre for those displaced by the Brunswick Complex Wildfire at McArthur Island Sports Centre in Kamloops.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Old Age Security payments for July are bigger and here's when you can get more money

The maximum amount is close to $830!

This product sold at Costco is being recalled in Canada and you can get a full refund

There's a shock and fire hazard.

This hidden gem park just 1 hour from Toronto has a long sandy beach and shimmering waters

You don't have to go far to enjoy a beach day.

This charming town near Ottawa has a waterfall-filled downtown and Hallmark-movie vibes

It's perfect for a summer day trip. ☀️

Nine premiers agree to direct-to-consumer alcohol sales from out-of-province

Nine premiers lift barriers on alcohol sales

The northern lights could be seen across most of Canada tonight

Some places are forecast to get a "more intense" aurora!

Six Marineland belugas now swimming in new U.S. homes

Six Marineland belugas now in new U.S. homes

Premiers back urgent, intense Canada-U.S. trade talks as higher tariffs loom

Premiers back urgent Canada-U.S. trade talks