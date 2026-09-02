Bank of Canada set to make 6th interest rate decision of the year

Bank of Canada to make interest rate decision
Bank of Canada to make interest rate decision
A man checks his phone as he walks past the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa, Wednesday, July 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

The Bank of Canada is set to make its sixth interest rate decision of the year this morning.

Most economists and financial markets favour another rate hold from the central bank today.

The Bank of Canada has held its policy rate steady at 2.25 per cent since late last year as the economy copes with U.S. tariff uncertainty and higher global energy prices from the war in Iran.

Annual inflation rose to three per cent in July but the consumer price index has been volatile since the Middle East conflict sent gas prices soaring over the spring.

The economy and labour market meanwhile are showing signs of rebounding as Canada heads into a re-escalating trade war with the United States.

An ongoing strike among the Bank of Canada's security officers is once again preventing the central bank from holding its customary lockup with journalists before releasing the rate decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2026.

By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Bank of Canada holds key lending rate at 2.25%

Higher, lower or hold? Bank of Canada says direction for key rate is up in the air

Economists see encouraging signs in June inflation report beyond gas price break

Inflation cools in June, aided by lower gas prices

Bank of Canada holds key rate as Macklem downplays recession talk

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady again

July's inflation rebound not enough to sway the Bank of Canada: economists

July inflation rebound won't sway BoC: economists

Canada's monthly fall forecast says this is when it'll start snowing in each province

The first snow of the season is almost here!

Recalls for yogurt, croissants, chocolate, water and more items have been issued in Canada

A few Costco products are on this list.

This monthly fall forecast reveals when Ontario will get the first snow of the season

Flurries and snow showers are coming soon!

Statistics Canada is hiring for jobs that pay you up to $90,000 a year to travel

You'll work as part of a survey collection team.

This Canadian island is 'more Scottish than Scotland' and it's like a trip to the Highlands

Explore rugged cliffs, coastlines and Scottish traditions — without having to leave Canada. 🇨🇦

Pentagon defends Hegseth's controversial post about Canadian cadet program

Pentagon defends Hegseth's Canadian cadet post

I had no idea these 10 things were actually Ontario-specific until I moved away

Do you know what a stag and doe party is? You're probably from Ontario.

Government benefits with September payment dates are giving hundreds of dollars to Canadians

Some federal payments offer close to or more than $1,000!

Carney says U.S. wants to wipe out Canadian industries or make them subsidiaries

Carney says U.S. wants to wipe out key industries