I Ranked The Best Studio Ghibli Movies & These 8 Are Absolute Must-Watches
How many have you seen? 🎥
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
If you're looking for something to watch this long weekend, you might be pleased to know that there are more than 20 Studio Ghibli movies available to watch on Netflix Canada.
However, if you're not sure where to begin, I've ranked some of the best Studio Ghibli movies, including the ones I think are must-watches.
The list includes popular movies by director Hayao Miyazaki and more obscure titles that you may have never heard of.
Featuring something for everyone — whether you like post-apocalyptic worlds, cats, spirits, or love stories — here are eight Studio Ghibli movies that you can stream right now and that should be on your watch list.
Princess Mononoke
Rating: 8.3/10
Why You Need To Watch: This is an OG Studio Ghibli movie, and worth the watch for that reason alone.
The movie, which is set in the 14th century, follows a young warrior and his involvement in a struggle between the gods of a forest and the humans who use its resources.
The movie has been called a "masterpiece," and director Hayao Miyazaki's "most complex work." And while it definitely has all the hallmarks of a classic Studio Ghibli movie, it also differs from other movies on this list.
For one thing, the themes of the movie are a lot darker -- BBC cites Miyazaki's "growing despair at a world which he had increasingly come to believe was cursed," as a contribution to why the film was made.
The movie is also considerably more violent than other Studio Ghibli movies, hence its lower spot on this list.
My Neighbor Totoro
Rating: 8.1/10
Why You Need To Watch: If you haven't seen My Neighbor Totoro, chances are you've at least probably heard of it.
Up there with titles like Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle, it's arguably one of the best-known Studio Ghibli movies.
The story is of two young girls who move to the Japanese countryside with their father to be closer to their sick mother. They soon befriend forest spirits that live nearby their new home.
The movie is definitely worth the watch to see the iconic Totoro, and sisters Mei and Satsuki are adorable to watch.
However, My Neighbor Totoro definitely has a touch more sadness to it than other films on this list, so keep that in mind.
Ponyo
Rating: 7.6/10
Why You Need To Watch: This weird and wonderful movie is about a young goldfish princess who falls in love with a human boy and sets out to become human herself.
Starring Noah Cyrus and Frankie Jonas as the two main characters, the movie is super sweet and makes you feel like a child again.
However, I can definitely appreciate that it might be just a bit too strange for some, even by Studio Ghibli standards. For instance, in certain scenes Ponyo is half human, half fish, looking almost like something out of a sci-fi movie.
The movie may also not be as relatable as other Studio Ghibli movies with older characters. Still, the themes of acceptance, devotion and love are definitely heartwarming.
The Cat Returns
Rating: 7.1/10
Why You Need To Watch: Anne Hathaway stars in the English version of The Cat Returns, a movie about a girl who saves the life of a stray cat only to then find herself engaged to said cat, who is actually a prince in a magical world where felines can talk.
Her only hope of freedom, she discovers, lies with a well-dressed cat statute called the Baron.
While the plot may sound a bit fantastical (maybe even a bit ridiculous, to some) in the movie, the main character, Haru, starts out as feeling as though she doesn't belong in her world, and eventually learns how to be the best version of herself.
The movie delivers a sweet, uplifting message — that, even amid the magic of the cat kingdom, the real magic is believing in yourself.
Nausicaä of the Valley of The Wind
Rating: 8/10
Why You Need To Watch: If you're into post-apocalyptic movies, this one should check all the boxes.
Set 1,000 years in the future on an Earth that has been ravaged by war and pollution, Nausicaä of the Valley of The Wind follows warrior-princess Nausicaä, who struggles to prevent two warring nations from destroying each other and what's left of the world.
Like other Hayao Miyazaki movies, the film features a strong female lead that serves as a great role model for women; she's fierce, but kind. She fights in combat but protects others and even puts herself in harm's way for animals.
That being said, this is definitely a less fun watch than others on this list. The backdrop of a severely polluted world and nations raging war may seem a little too plausible, and the movie can have a bit of a doom-and-gloom feel at times.
Kiki's Delivery Service
Rating: 7.8/10
Why You Need To Watch: Kiki's Delivery Service is a super fun watch that any age will enjoy. The movie follows a young witch who sets out to spend a year in a new place away from her family (a tradition for witches) but finds it difficult to adjust to life on her own.
To help make ends meet, she starts making deliveries on her broomstick.
Released in 1989, the movie is one of the studio's most popular to this day. And it's easy to see why; despite being about a 13-year-old, the film has messages that will resonate with older audiences, too.
While the premise itself is light-hearted and fun, the movie takes a solemn tone at times when Kiki struggles with her identity. It imparts some valuable life lessons — trusting yourself, being true to you, and finding your power.
Spirited Away
Rating: 8.6/10
Why You Need To Watch: Spirited Away follows the story of Chihiro, a 10-year-old girl who, during her family's move to a new home, wanders into the spirit world with her parents, who are turned into pigs.
In order to free them, Chihiro must find her way through this fantasy realm while working at a bathhouse for the spirits.
One thing I love about this movie is that the heroine is a 10-year-old girl.
Played in the English version by Daveigh Chase (who also voiced Lilo of Lilo & Stitch and made a terrifying appearance as the haunted girl from The Ring), Chihiro is given complicated tasks and a story that at the time wasn't given to many 10-year-old characters.
In the movie, she navigates a world that most adults would be frightened by and draws on her inner strength to push through.
Not only is the movie motivating for women of all ages, but, like other Miyazaki films, it's rich with fantasy, emotion and Japanese culture.
It also won the award for Best Animated Feature at the 75th Academy Awards, becoming the first non-English-language movie to do so.
Howl's Moving Castle
Rating: 8.2/10
Why You Need To Watch: Howl's Moving Castle follows Sophie (played by Emily Mortimer), who leads a quiet life working in a hat shop — that is, until a witch turns her into a 90-year-old woman.
Her only hope of breaking the curse on her lies with a young wizard named Howl (voiced beautifully by Christian Bale), whom she seeks out in his magical moving castle.
If you've never seen a Studi Ghibli movie, this needs to be your first. Also directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the movie was adapted from a British novel of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones.
It's something like The Wizard of Oz meets The Brothers Grimm, set in a fantasy world where wizards and witches are commonplace and fire demons are just hanging around, all amid an ongoing war.
If you're a fan of Christian Bale, this should be a must-watch. It might be hard for some to imagine the often intense actor in a role in a family-friendly, PG movie, but he delivers the same caliber of acting as his other films — in fact, Howl's Moving Castle is frequently cited as one of his best.
The rest of the cast is just as lovely, especially Emily Mortimer, Billy Crystal and a young Josh Hutcherson.
Basically, if you want a feel-good love story for all ages, this is it.
Happy streaming!