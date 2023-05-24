C2 Montreal Is Happening This Week & You Can Get $100 Off With This Promo Code
Tony Hawk and AI expert Yoshua Bengio are among this year's speakers.
Who said business has to be boring? This week, Montreal is hosting its 12th annual C2 business-creative event, bringing festival vibes to a conference setting — and you can get $100 off your ticket to attend.
The three-day immersive event, held between May 24-26, brings together thought leaders, innovators and creatives from diverse industries to explore the exciting intersection of commerce and creativity.
This isn't your typical gathering of suits and ties; it's a dynamic fusion of business and creativity that will leave any budding entrepreneur inspired and energized.
And with over 5,000 fellow attendees from more than 30 industries across 60 countries, you will be rubbing elbows with some of the world's most innovative minds.
Past speakers at C2 Montreal have included Spike Lee, Jay Shetty, James Cameron, Martha Stewart, Richard Branson, Steve Wozniak, Jane Fonda and Snoop Dogg.
This year, AI expert Yoshua Bengio, legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, and celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser will be taking the stage.
Courtesy of Jimmy Hamelin & C2
Between presentations, you will have the opportunity to network with like-minded creatives, explore immersive and interactive workshops, watch performances and take part in thought-provoking conversations in unusual settings designed to spark creativity.
C2 Montreal has gained a reputation as a must-attend event for those looking to connect, collaborate and grow their businesses. The conference's unique approach to business and creativity has made it one of the most anticipated events of the year.
One-day passes to the event are $795. Three-day passes are $1,795, and you can get $100 off with the promo code C2LOVESNARCITY.
The pass gives attendees access to all conferences, networking activities and immersive experiences.
