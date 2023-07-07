9 Epic Events In The Calgary Stampede Program You Won't Want To Miss This Year
Buckle up, there's plenty to do.
The city of Calgary is gearing up for its most exhilarating and celebrated event: The Calgary Stampede.
Known far and wide, this legendary 10-day festival blends thrilling competitions, jaw-dropping exhibitions and mouthwatering eats in a vibrant carnival atmosphere.
While the Stampede's iconic attractions tend to claim the spotlight, there's a whole treasure trove of gems waiting to be discovered within the program.
GMC is an official partner of the "The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth," because it wouldn't be Stampede time without your truck, boots and hat. You can check out the brand-new GMC 2024 Sierra HD at Stampede Park this year, along with GMC's best truck line-up ever.
The GMC 2024 Sierra HDCourtesy of GMC
Whether you're embarking on this wild ride for the first time or you're a seasoned pro seeking new thrills, these are the bucket-list attractions you won't want to miss this July 7-16.
Set the vibes with the Calgary Stampede Parade
When: July 7, 8:45 a.m.
Address: Starts at City Hall, 800 Macleod Trail S.E., Calgary, AB
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: Since 1912, this iconic event has been the official kickoff of The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. Brace yourself for a spectacle of vibrant floats, high-energy marching bands and majestic horses — all led by GMC trucks (including the new 2024 Sierra HD).
If you can't make it to the parade, you can still enjoy the show live on TV via Global Calgary and Global Lethbridge. Tune in at 8:45 a.m., or catch it later on the Global News YouTube Channel and Amazon Prime.
Take advantage of free pancake breakfasts & afternoon barbecues
When: Various times
Address: All across Calgary
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: Every year, the city hosts numerous free pancake breakfasts, each with its own unique treats and atmosphere. Donations are welcome and go toward worthy causes in the area.
As you explore the city, be sure to keep an eye out for barbecues in the afternoon where you can savour mouthwatering Southern-style grilled and smoked meats, often available free of charge.
Celebrate Calgary's culture at the Calgary Stampede Powwow
When: July 12-13
Address: The Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E., Calgary, AB
Price: Free with admission
Why You Need To Go: The highly anticipated Calgary Stampede Powwow is back, and it's bringing two days of fierce competition to the iconic Saddledome.
This event will shine a spotlight on the rich tapestry of First Nations and Indigenous traditions, featuring captivating performances from the best dancers, singers and drummers from across Canada and the United States.
Have a 'paw-some' time at The Dog Bowl
When: Daily at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Address: The Dog Bowl Arena, 2402 2a St. S.E., Calgary, AB
Price: Free with admission
Why You Need To Go: Prepare to be amazed by The Canine Stars, a talented troupe of highly-trained pup athletes who compete in everything from agility poles and dock diving to frisbee and freestyle dancing.
This action-packed show is perfect for the whole family.
Eat the Midway's wonderfully weird food
A person eating a blooming onion at the Calgary Stampede's Midway.
When: July 7-16
Address: Stampede Park, 1410 Olympic Way S.E., Calgary, AB
Price: Prices vary
Why You Need To Go: Craving a Kool-Aid Chicken Burger? What about a Dad’s Cookie, deep fried inside a mini donut sprinkled with cinnamon sugar?
Stop by the Stampede's numerous food stalls in between activities to satisfy your oddest cravings with creations ranging from alligator hot dogs to Fruit Loop funnel cakes.
Claw yourself an epic prize at the GMC Pickup game
When: July 7-16
Address: Stampede Park, 1410 Olympic Way S.E., Calgary, AB
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: GMC's one-of-a-kind claw game takes your classic midway game and supersizes it. Try your luck at grabbing prizes out of the bed of the new 2024 Sierra HD with the claw — no quarters required!
Check out the GMC's best-ever line-up of trucks while you're there, and you might just find your dream ride.
See Pitbull & more perform on the Stampede's concert stages
When: July 7-16
Where: The Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E., Calgary, AB
Price: Prices vary
Why You Need To Go: The one-and-only Mr. Worldwide is coming to Calgary, and he's headlining the Stampede's biggest stage on the first day. But if belting out "Hotel Room Service" and "Timber" isn't your style, Alabama will also be performing at the Saddledome on July 8.
You can also head over to the Stampede's other four stages to see big acts like Jessie Reyez, Vance Joy, Tegan and Sara, Zeds Dead, Jimmy Eat World and more.
Watch Calgary's queens sashay down the Midway at Drag Brunch
Karla Marx performs on stage. Right: Karla Marx wearing a cowboy hat.
When: July 16, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Nashville North party tent, 1410 Olympic Way S.E., Calgary, AB
Price: $75 (includes same-day entry to Stampede Park)
Why You Need To Go: Boozy drinks, gourmet brunch and extravagant live performances by Calgary's finest drag queens (including Ru Paul's Drag Race competitors) — what else is there?
Your $75 ticket includes admission to the Stampede Park on July 16, guaranteed seating to the spectacular two-hour drag show (hosted by local queen Karla Marx), a brunch buffet, Best Caesar in Town competition presented by Mott's Clamato Caesar, and the chance to win exclusive prizes.
Saddle up for non-stop excitement with the GMC Denali Evening Show Family Package
When: Available July 7-16
Address: Stampede Park, 1410 Olympic Way S.E., Calgary, AB
Price: $99 for one adult and one youth (additional ticket add-ons: $61 for adults, $35 for youth)
Why You Need To Go: As an official sponsor of the Calgary Stampede, GMC is offering guests the opportunity to see the day's racing events plus electrifying performances at the Bell Grandstand Show and fireworks finale — all for $99.
The package includes one adult and one youth ticket to the Evening Show, plus admission to Stampede Park on the day of your ticket, plus other perks like free popcorn and reserved seating.
Whether you're a Calgary Stampede pro or a first-timer to the festival, don't forget to check out these one-of-a-kind experiences between July 7-16.
And take your chance to check out GMC's best-ever line-up of trucks, including the brand-new 2024 Sierra HD.
Learn more about GMC at the Calgary Stampede by visiting the festival's official website. You can follow GMC on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.