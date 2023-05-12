These 5 Small Towns In Alberta Are Some Of The Cheapest Places To Buy A House
If you're looking to move, you should check out these spots.
Buying a house is no small task and it's a pricey one at that, however, there are several small towns in Alberta that are actually surprisingly affordable.
In Canada, the national average house price is $662,437, however, there are actually lots of cheaper places to live in Alberta.
In Alberta, the CREA estimates that the average house price is around $446,263, but if you know where to look, you may be able to find something way more affordable.
Vegreville
Vegreville is one of Alberta's most affordable small towns to buy a house. Data from real estate comapny ZOLO found that the average house price in Vegreville is $200,000, way below the national average.
The small town is around an hour east of Edmonton and it's home to the Vegreville Pysanka, the world's largest Ukrainian Easter egg.
Wainwright
Another Albertan small town with some pretty affordable housing prices is Wainwright. The town is just two and a half hours from Edmonton, but the average house price is around $270,000, according to ZOLO.
The town has a population of just over 6,200 people and it's also home to the annual Wainwright Stampede.
Pincher Creek
Tucked away in the Alberta foothills, Pincher Creek not only has the most stunning views of the Rockies, but the average house price is around $295,000.
It's a great option for outdoor enthusiasts as the area is packed with natural beauty and you can hike, camp and ski close by.
Whitecourt
The average house price in Whitecourt, Alberta is $350,000 and in exchange, you get to be right next door to beautiful forests rivers and lakes.
It's just a short drive to the stunning Carson-Pegasus Provincial Park so there are tons of hiking opportunities.
Stettler
The town of Stettler is around two hours south of Edmonton and the average price of the home in the area is around $286,000.
The town has a vintage steam train where you can take scenic tours of the area as well as a ton of parks, musuems and historical sites to explore.