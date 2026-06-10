Canada launches new preventive health advisory committee after disbanding task force
The federal government has launched a new advisory committee on preventive health care to provide guidelines on screening for things like cervical and breast cancer.
It replaces a task force that was suspended in March 2025 following controversy over its decision not to recommend breast cancer screening for women under age 50.
Experts, including the Canadian Cancer Society, recommended at the time lowering the age for mammograms to 40.
In a statement, the group Dense Breasts Canada says it welcomes the new group and urges it to act quickly to update the guidelines.
The 14-member committee is being led by Dr. David Keegan, a family doctor and medical professor at the University of Calgary.
The federal government says the committee's membership includes diverse expertise and backgrounds.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.
By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.