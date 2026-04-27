Canada mulls observer role in fighter jet program with Italy, U.K., Japan: McGuinty

Canada mulls role in new fighter jet program
Defence Minister David McGuinty confirms Canada is looking into getting involved in a program run by a coalition of countries to develop a sixth-generation fighter jet.
But McGuinty says Canada has not yet made a final decision on whether to obtain observer status in the Global Combat Air Programme, run by Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy.
The Global Combat Air Programme grew out of Britain’s Tempest program, which was launched to design a replacement for the Eurofighter Typhoon.
McGuinty made the comments today in French when questioned by members of a Senate committee.
The minister says Ottawa is still reviewing a plan to purchase 88 F-35 fighter jets from U.S.-based Lockheed Martin after committing funds to buy 16 of the aircraft, but adds that the option of buying jets from other countries is still on the table.
The Liberal government has been reviewing the purchase for more than a year now as U.S. President Donald Trump has pursued his ongoing trade war with Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2026.
By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.