A Canadian Boy Died Unexpectedly While On A Family Vacation In Mexico & Here's What We Know
A GoFundMe has been started to help the boy's family.
A Canadian family is grieving the death of their young son which tragically occurred during a family vacation in Mexico.
Dylan Chaput died unexpectedly on the trip and a GoFundMe has since been launched to help his family with out-of-country medical costs, getting their son back to Canada, and planning his funeral.
"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to share the unexpected passing of Dylan on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023," reads a statement from the GoFundMe, which has a goal of raising $80,000. "Dylan meant so much to so many; he was an amazing son, incredible big brother, loving nephew, grandson and cousin and the best kind of friend to so many."
Dylan's mom Kelly Chaput told the Toronto Sun that her 13-year-old boy died hours after he was playing in the ocean and started feeling a headache and other symptoms of sunstroke.
He passed away on the day of his parent's wedding anniversary.
Chaput told the Sun his death was brought on by the unexpected return of hydrocephalus, which Dylan had surgery for in Nova Scotia in 2022 before the family moved to Ontario. Dylan was given the all-clear for the condition in October.
Despite the attempts of doctors in Mexico to save his life, Dylan died of organ failure.
Hydrocephalus is described by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as a neurological disorder, "caused by an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the ventricles (cavities) deep within the brain. This excess fluid causes the ventricles to widen, putting harmful pressure on the brain's tissues."
According to the NIH, hydrocephalus can be present shortly after birth or can result over time from damage or injury.
"With all of the emotional pain and stress that death brings, it can also bring financial burdens," reads the GoFundMe in support of Dylan's family. "With your help, we would like to raise funds to help Kelly and Kert with the out-of-country medical costs, bringing Dylan home and ultimately funeral expenses."
The campaign had received more than 600 donations and just under $70,000 in a little over a week.
"Dylan’s basketball team will play their final game this week and they’re all wearing Dylan’s number,” Kelly Chaput told the Sun.
She said that funeral plans are being made for early March.